21.10.2020 10:45:00

Nielsen Reaches Agreement With NPR For Podcast Buying Power Service

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that NPR is now a subscriber to Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power service. As a new subscriber to Nielsen's service, NPR  will have access to podcast insights spanning 18 genres that can be cross-referenced against a massive category of consumer purchase behavior patterns and services usage.

Nielsen

Currently counting over 12 major podcast companies as subscribers, Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service allows clients to profile shows using program titles collected from subscribers in order to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights.  At last count, Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power featured over 150 of the largest podcast programs in its database.

"Since 2005, NPR has been a leader in podcasting, and consistently has the largest number of top-ranked podcasts each month," said Gina Garrubbo, President & CEO of National Public Media, the sponsorship subsidiary of NPR.

Only Nielsen, with its extensive Scarborough category database, has this type of advertiser connection with podcasting. Nielsen Podcast Buying Power service has the ability to capture results for specific programs and tie them back with over 2,000 retail/plan-to-buy categories and hundreds of advertisers with specific brand names such as insurance companies, automotive, quick-service restaurants, home improvement retailers, and more. These easy-to-use reports are generated from web-based software and have a two time per year data release.

"NPR is one of the most highly respected media organizations on the planet, and a true pioneer in the use of podcasting to deliver world-class journalism and storytelling," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio.  "Nielsen is incredibly proud to expand our long-standing relationship with NPR to include them in our Podcast Buying Power service.  The marketplace will be well served with this new added dimension on audio consumption." 

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 90 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsen-reaches-agreement-with-npr-for-podcast-buying-power-service-301156423.html

SOURCE Nielsen

