Nielsen: Precision Marketing Set to Surge in APAC

HONG KONG, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific is poised for growth in data-driven marketing or precision marketing given the increasing base of two billion online users and expected rise of advertising budgets in the next five to ten years, according to the latest report by global measurement company, Nielsen.

Nielsen's report, A Digital Giant Awakens, which surveyed marketing leaders across Asia Pacific markets on their next level strategy and implementation road-map, reveals investments in precision marketing are likely to increase in the next twelve months from 14% of marketing budgets to about one-fifth of spends (19%) going beyond social, search and mobile toward newer applications. In the next six months, the top three platforms where advertisers across the Asia Pacific region will be allocating their marketing spends are Facebook/Instagram (60%), Google/Youtube (43%) and mobile (42%). Meanwhile, investments in advanced applications are increasingly gaining pace, particularly for data-science/modelling (36%), high-quality third party data (32%) and analytics to measure ROI (28%).

The survey, conducted across top leading advertisers in the region, found precision marketing is enabling advertisers to understand consumers' purchase journeys, personalised communications and consumer profiling. Key factors accelerating the progress of precision marketing include better quality and reliability of data, clear demonstration of ROI for advertisers and further education to stay ahead in the game. "With advancements in technology and popularity of digital media there is tremendous headroom for growth in precision marketing across Asia Pacific," says Ranjeet Laungani, Managing Director, Media, North Asia, Nielsen.

"Precision marketing is capable of driving marketing applications out of predictive analytics and forecasting results and it is strongly recommended for advertisers to consider in their repertoire of new-age tools."

The report spotlights Data Management Platforms (DMPs) as pivotal technology enablers for advertisers to successfully implement precision marketing in their overall strategy. Such platforms manage and unify multiple streams of disparate consumer data and assist in consumer profiling and targeted messaging, thereby limiting spends on media waste. The challenge for advertisers remains to show quick wins during early stages of DMP engagement. Data science and analytic prowess are top attribute advertisers in Asia Pacific look for while evaluating a data management platform.

"Currently the space is under-invested, however, broadening expert ecosystems, presence of higher quality datasets, and presenting more success stories will drive up confidence and adoption in the industry. The void in awareness and education can be filled by agencies, media owners and advertisers by maintaining an eye on the long-term and short-term potential of precision marketing," adds Laungani.

About Nielsen Precision Marketing Survey

The Nielsen Precision Marketing Survey was conducted across 16 markets including Australia, MainlandChina, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam. The survey was sent to advertiser clients of Nielsen between November 2018 and February 2019.

This was an online survey wherein a total of 81 Advertiser respondents provided insights. Majority of the respondents represented companies, within FMCG, retail, e-commerce, Household durables and Telecom/Technology industry, with an annual revenue of over US$1 Billion. The Nielsen Precision Marketing for Asia Pacific report spotlights data management platforms as a precision marketing enabler and highlights the top implications for advertisers, media owners and agencies that are interested in tapping into the marketing opportunities of the current 2 billion online users across the Asia-Pacific region. Download report here.

