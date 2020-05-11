Nielsen Media Partners with Innity to Bring VisualDNA Targeting Solution in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Media today announced the launch of VisualDNA for the Hong Kong Market. VisualDNA, Nielsen's proprietary data that helps companies, brands and marketers understand the human personality, allowing businesses to serve their customers better.

In partnership with Innity, a leading online media company, Nielsen VisualDNA allows the provision of audience personality to marketers for the first time. The data is a result of a global psychographic personality test that has been taken by over 40 million people. VisualDNA enables Innity to run personality-based marketing campaigns with highly customized messages, all with the grand goal to enhance ad resonance and boost campaign performance. Depending on campaign types, marketers can target audiences by demographics, lifestyle, brand preference, personality and shopping personality.

Personality and shopping personality audience data is the core component of the VisualDNA launch. While some consumers are constantly looking for new ideas and the opportunities to trial new brands, others tend to be more resistant to change. Personality-based audience data simply enables brands to more precisely target consumers based on individual motivations and habits which are core diverse human traits. As such, advertising budget can be spent more precisely and wisely.

"In the past few years, Nielsen Media has been focusing on developing Nielsen's proprietary data assets and VisualDNA is a core product launch. VisualDNA is powerful in the sense that it provides marketers with the ability to target based on individual motivations and habits, thereby increasing the accuracy of targeting. This heightened accuracy of targeting is especially valuable to ensure marketing success amid challenging market circumstances," said Clare Lui, Vice President, Media, Nielsen Hong Kong.

"Since inception, Innity's main objective is to deliver a diverse range of data drivers, interactive and engaging solutions to advertisers. Our exclusive partnership with Nielsen and its VisualDNA product, further strengthen our motto of bringing the right message to the right audience at the right time. VisualDNA helps advertisers to understand consumers' mindset and in return ensure successful marketing initiatives," said, Andrew Lim, Managing Partner, Innity Hong Kong.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

ABOUT INNITY

Innity is a leading online media company in Asia that offers best in class data-driven ad tech solutions that combines creative programmatic, ad-serving, data management, audience targeting, and high-quality user engagement to publishers and some of the world's largest brands and advertising agencies. Innity has presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Korea with over 300 staff to-date

