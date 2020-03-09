<
09.03.2020 07:30:00

Nicox’s Partner Secures Additional Approval of VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% in Taiwan

Press Release
Nicox’s Partner Secures Additional Approval of VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% in Taiwan
 

 

March 9, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that its partner, Bausch + Lomb, has received approval for VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% in Taiwan.

This additional approval brings the total number of countries or territories where VYZULTA is approved for commercialization to six (namely the U.S., Argentina, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico and Taiwan), marking the continued expansion where regulatory authorities can accept the clinical data from the U.S. New Drug Application.  VYZULTA is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension and is commercialized in the U.S. and Canada.

 

Nicox receives increasing tiered net royalties of 6% to 12% on global sales of VYZULTA as well as up to $150 million in potential future milestones.

Bausch + Lomb is a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC).   
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma.  Our portfolio has three programs in development including NCX 470, a novel, second-generation NO-donating bimatoprost analog, for intraocular pressure lowering, based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Our research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Cyclerion).  In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by Bausch + Lomb since December 2017, as well as ZERVIATE™ (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC. 

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: 32Twww.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage
 

Bryan, Garnier & Co    Victor Floc’h  Paris, France
Cantor Fitzgerald    Louise Chen  New York, U.S.
H.C. Wainwright & Co   Yi Chen  New York, U.S.
Oppenheimer & Co    Hartaj Singh  New York, U.S.		 
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox.  Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current.  Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development 
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
32Tcommunications@nicox.com 32T
Investors & Media
United States & Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Hans Herklots
T +41 79 598 71 49 
32Thherklots@lifesciadvisors.com32T		Media
France
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Sophie Baumont
M +33 (0)6 27 74 74 49
32Tsophie@lifesciadvisors.com32T
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice.  This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.  Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rdP chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2019’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 6, 2020 which are available on Nicox’s website (32Twww.nicox.com32T).
Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

 

Attachment

