10.07.2020 07:30:00

Nicox Strengthens Cash Position With Divestment of its VISUfarma Shareholding

Press Release
Nicox Strengthens Cash Position With Divestment of its VISUfarma Shareholding
 

July 10, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has sold its remaining stake in VISUfarma, a pan-European ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company, to a subsidiary of the main shareholder, GHO Capital, for €5 million.  The stake consisted of shares in the UK holding company of VISUfarma and loan notes granted by VISUfarma B.V. 

"Realizing immediate value from our stake in VISUfarma through the divestment to its main shareholder, GHO Capital, is a logical step in our strategy focused on the rapid advancement of our R&D pipeline to NDA submissions for our two lead product candidates, NCX 470 and NCX 4251.  This agreement, in addition to the expansion of our collaboration with Ocumension in March, is a further proof of our ability to secure the right financial resources for our Company through the leverage of our multiple assets.” said Gavin Spencer, Chief Business Officer of Nicox.

Nicox transferred its European and International commercial entities and certain assets and rights to VISUfarma in August 2016.  The transaction is subject to certain approvals and is expected to close on or before July 23, 2020.
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.  The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch & Lomb, and ZERVIATE™ in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets. 

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage
 

Bryan, Garnier & Co    Victor Floc’h  Paris, France
Cantor Fitzgerald    Louise Chen  New York, U.S.
H.C. Wainwright & Co   Yi Chen  New York, U.S.
Oppenheimer & Co    Hartaj Singh  New York, U.S.		 
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
& Head of Corporate Development 
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
Investors & Media
United States & Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Hans Herklots
T +41 79 598 71 49 
hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com		Media
France
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Sophie Baumont
M +33 (0)6 27 74 74 49
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d’enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2019’ filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 6, 2020 which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).
Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99

 

