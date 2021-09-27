|Press Release
|Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
September 27, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
- H1 2021 net revenue1 of €1.3 million and cash position of €36.5 million
- NCX 470 NDA submission remains on track
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today reported the financial results for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the "Nicox Group”) for the six months ending June 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent events as well as progress on key programs.
First Half 2021 Financial Highlights
Net revenue1 for the first half of 2021 was €1.3 million (including €1.2 million in royalty revenue) versus €2.4 million (including €1.4 million in royalty revenue) for the first half of 2020. Operating expenses for the first half of 2021 were €13.3 million compared to €10.2 million for the first half of 2020.
Recent Events
- The Nicox Group recorded a net loss of €11.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of €14.6 million for the same period in 2020.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €36.5 million, as compared with €42.0 million at March 31, 2021 and €47.2 million at December 31, 2020. The Company is financed for at least 12 months, based on the development of NCX 470 alone.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €18.0 million consisting of €16.0 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and a €2 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State and granted in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Details of the bond financing agreement can be found in the Press Release of January 29, 2021.
- The Mississippi Phase 2b clinical trial of NCX 4251 ophthalmic suspension 0.1%, evaluated against placebo, while not meeting the pre-defined blepharitis primary endpoint, demonstrated statistically significant results on blepharitis signs and symptoms when measured as change from baseline. NCX 4251 was found to be safe and well-tolerated over 14 days’ treatment, with no serious adverse events (see Press Release of September 23, 2021).
- VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, recently received regulatory approval in Brazil, Jordan and Singapore. Further approvals and launches of VYZULTA will now be reported by our global partner Bausch + Lomb on a quarterly basis.
Key Programs Updates
- Dr. José Boyer has retired as Interim Head of R&D, although he will continue to advise the Company as a consultant. We would like to thank him for his commitment and contribution to Nicox.
- Fera’s resubmitted application for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for naproxcinod in sickle-cell disease has been refused by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Fera is currently seeking to discuss the next steps with the FDA. Fera continues to review other undisclosed therapeutic indications for naproxcinod.
Only figures at December 31, 2020 are audited, all other figures of this press release are non-audited.
- NCX 470: The New Drug Application submission timing to the U.S. FDA remains in line with our expectations, driven by the end of 2023 date for results from the ongoing Denali Phase 3 clinical trial. In the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Mont Blanc, 494 out of 670 patients (74%) had been randomized as of September 20, and 398 of those patients have completed the 3-month efficacy evaluation. Given recruitment continues to be impacted by COVID-19, we are prudently moving the expectation for Mont Blanc trial top-line results to Q1 2023 (previously Q2 2022). The Phase 3 program, evaluating NCX 470 for lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, is expected to support NDA submissions in the U.S. and China, and will also provide data for countries accepting the same package for approval.
- NCX 4251: Following the results of the Phase 2b Mississippi trial, the Company plans to meet with the U.S. FDA in early 2022 to discuss next steps in the development of this innovative product candidate for blepharitis.
- ZERVIATETM
in China: A Phase 3 clinical trial intended to support an application for regulatory approval in China, conducted and financed by our partner Ocumension, is ongoing.
Notes
- Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which we refer to as net profit from collaborations in the condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.
|About Nicox
|Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
|As of June 30, 2021
|As of Dec. 31, 2020
|
|(in thousands of €)
|ASSETS
|
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|Goodwill
|24,433
|23,663
|Intangible assets
|66,356
|64,848
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,029
|1,166
|Non-current financial assets
|69
|68
|Total non-current assets
|91,887
|89,745
|Current assets
|
|
|Clients
|1,283
|1,723
|Government grants receivables
|1,130
|736
|Other current assets
|317
|237
|Prepayments
|2,209
|2,630
|Cash and cash equivalents
|36,528
|47,195
|Total current assets
|41,467
|52,521
|
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|133,354
|142,266
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|Shareholder’s equity
|
|
|Issued capital
|37,112
|37,030
|Share premium
|528,513
|528,595
|Cumulative translation adjustement
|4,597
|2,959
|Treasury shares
|(873)
|(605)
|Accumulated deficit
|(478,033)
|(467,169)
|Total Equity
|91,316
|100,810
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|Non-current financial liabilities
|16,031
|13,429
|Deferred tax liabilities
|12,255
|11,868
|Non current provisions
|819
|754
|Total non-current liabilities
|29,105
|26,051
|Current liabilities
|
|
|Current financial liabilities
|2,917
|5,646
|Trade payables
|3,433
|2,422
|Deferred income
|5,113
|5,174
|Other current liabilities
|1,470
|2,163
|Total current liabilities
|12,933
|15,405
|
|
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|133,354
|142,266