19.03.2025 07:30:00

Nicox Announces Last Patient Completes Final Visit in NCX 470 Phase 3b Whistler Glaucoma Trial

Nicox
0.24 EUR -4.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Press Release
Nicox Announces Last Patient Completes Final Visit in NCX 470 Phase 3b Whistler Glaucoma Trial 


  • Results expected in May 2025
  • Last patient in the U.S. in the ongoing NCX 470 Denali Phase 3 trial has also completed their last visit and results remain on track for Q3 2025
March 19, 2025 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the last patient completed their final visit in the Whistler     Phase 3b clinical trial investigating the dual mechanism of action (nitric oxide and prostaglandin analog) of NCX 470 in intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering. 

The Whistler Phase 3b trial enrolled 18 healthy volunteers with ocular hypertension in a double-masked, placebo-controlled study investigating the action of NCX 470 on aqueous humor parameters including trabecular meshwork outflow and episcleral venous pressure. Each subject participated in the trial for approximately 8 days.

About NCX 470

NCX 470, Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, is a novel NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop, currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the lowering of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Results of Mont Blanc, the first of the two Phase 3 clinical trials, have been extensively published and are available on our website. The second Phase 3 clinical trial, Denali, is currently ongoing. The last American patient in Denali has completed their final visit, with Chinese patients completing theirs, and the results are expected in Q3 2025. Mont Blanc and Denali have been designed to fulfill the regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy Phase 3 trials to support NDA submissions in both the U.S. and in China, where NCX 470 is exclusively licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics. NCX 470 is also licensed exclusively to Kowa for Japan.

 

About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox’s first product, VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.

For more information www.nicox.com
Analyst coverage




H.C. Wainwright & Co        Yi Chen           New York, U.S.

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

 

Contacts 
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Chief Executive Officer
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com		 
Disclaimer
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 3 of the "Rapport Annuel 2023” and in section 4 of the "Rapport semestriel financier et d’activité 2024” which are available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).

Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.
Nicox S.A.
Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, Bâtiment C, Emerald Square, Rue Evariste Galois, 06410 Biot, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

Attachment


