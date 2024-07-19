Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’248 -0.7%  SPI 16’260 -0.6%  Dow 40’665 -1.3%  DAX 18’355 -0.5%  Euro 0.9683 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’870 -0.4%  Gold 2’423 -0.9%  Bitcoin 57’026 0.5%  Dollar 0.8893 0.2%  Öl 84.6 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599EMS-CHEMIE1644035NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Lonza1384101VAT31186490Kuros32581411
Top News
Analysten: Privatanleger haben den Höhepunkt ihrer Zuversicht für NVIDIA bereits erreicht
HBM Healthcare-Aktie: Gewinn in der ersten Geschäftsjahreshälfte 2024/25
V-Zug-Aktie: Erneuter Umsatzrückgang im ersten Halbjahr
Apple-Aktie: Kein TV-Vertrag mit FIFA für Club-WM 2025
Schindler-Aktie: Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr verbessert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot
Nicox Aktie [Valor: 30180115 / ISIN: FR0013018124]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.07.2024 07:30:00

Nicox announces attendance at upcoming conferences

finanzen.net zero Nicox-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nicox
0.17 EUR -64.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Press Release
Nicox announces attendance at upcoming conferences


July 19th, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced its attendance at several upcoming international conferences:



  • H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, August 15, 2024 (Virtual)


  • H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 9-11, 2024 (New York)


  • Investor Access, October 15-16, 2024 (Paris)


  • AAO (American Academy of Ophthalmology) 2024, October 18-21, 2024 (Chicago)


About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.

For more information www.nicox.com
Analyst coverage




H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.		 
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts 
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Chief Executive Officer
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com 		Media / Investors
Sophie Baumont
Cohesion Bureau
+33 6 27 74 74 49 sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com
Disclaimer
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 3 of the "Rapport Annuel 2023” which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).

Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.
Nicox S.A.
Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, Bâtiment C, Emerald Square, Rue Evariste Galois, 06410 Biot, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nicox SA provient regroupement

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nicox SA provient regroupement

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Taiwan – Am Puls des KI-Booms / Streaming – Spannung in Serie
18.07.24 Navigating Volatility in Natural Gas with Weekly Options
18.07.24 Schwergewichte retten SMI
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’820.42 18.62 Y4SSMU
Short 13’052.07 13.66 0SSSMU
Short 13’558.33 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’247.61 18.07.2024 17:31:08
Long 11’737.57 18.34 9RUBSU
Long 11’490.38 13.43 UBSGIU
Long 11’029.29 8.97 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Gewinnausblick für Gesamtjahr nach starker Performance erneut erhöht
Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag Verlust reich
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Marktkapitalisierung der Magnificent Seven bricht drastisch ein
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA schiebt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vor
Ist die NVIDIA-Aktie bereits überbewertet? Diese Small-Cap-KI-Aktien könnten eine lohnende Alternative sein
Rheinmetall erhält Raketen-Rahmenvertrag von der Bundeswehr - Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter
Roche-Aktie höher: Positive Daten zu Vabysmo in DME-Langzeitstudie - neuen Daten bestätigen Wirksamkeit von Susvimo

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit