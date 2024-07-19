Press Release

Nicox announces attendance at upcoming conferences





July 19th, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced its attendance at several upcoming international conferences:







H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, August 15, 2024 (Virtual)



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 9-11, 2024 (New York)



Investor Access, October 15-16, 2024 (Paris)



AAO (American Academy of Ophthalmology) 2024, October 18-21, 2024 (Chicago)





About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.



For more information www.nicox.com

Analyst coverage









H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Chief Executive Officer

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.com Media / Investors

Sophie Baumont

Cohesion Bureau

+33 6 27 74 74 49 sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.



Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox’s business are presented in section 3 of the "Rapport Annuel 2023” which is available on Nicox’s website (www.nicox.com).



Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.