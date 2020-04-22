+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
22.04.2020 23:19:00

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Announces Change To A Virtual Meeting Format For 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in an online-only, virtual meeting format, due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and well-being of employees and shareholders. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting – Monday, May 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., Central Time – has not changed.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.)

This change in location does not impact the ability of shareholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement. As described in the Proxy Statement previously distributed, the holders of record of the outstanding shares of common stock on March 5, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To access the Annual Meeting please go to www.meetingcenter.io/279047116. To log in to the Annual Meeting, attendees have two options: Join as a "Guest" or Join as a "Shareholder." To join as a "Shareholder," a control number, which was provided in previously distributed proxy materials, and a password will be required. The password for the meeting is NCBS2020. Help and technical support for accessing and participating in the Annual Meeting will be available by following the instructions that will be posted on the above website.

Registered Holders: If shares are registered directly with the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, the control number found on the proxy card, or email with proxy materials previously received, can be used to enter the annual meeting. Registered holders may vote during the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. However, we encourage all shareholders of record to vote in advance to ensure a quorum.

Beneficial Holders: If shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record, shareholders are considered the "beneficial owner" of shares held in "street name." We encourage all shareholders to vote in advance to ensure a quorum. Beneficial owners who wish to vote their shares at the meeting must pre-register with Computershare no later than May 6, 2020. To pre-register, shareholders must (i) request proof of proxy power (legal proxy) from the bank or broker and (ii) send to the email address below, together with the shareholder's name and email address, either (a) the forwarded email from the broker, or (b) an attached image of the legal proxy. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and should be sent to the following email address: legalproxy@computershare.com. All pre-registration requests must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Central Time, on May 6, 2020. Shareholders will receive a confirmation email from Computershare confirming registration and providing a control number to enter the annual meeting as a shareholder.

If attendees do not have a control number, or they have already voted their proxy and do not wish to change their vote, they may attend as a "Guest," but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions at the annual meeting.

While registered holders will be given the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting, Nicolet encourages all shareholders and attendees to provide questions and comments ahead of the meeting by calling Nicolet's Investor Relations at (920) 617-4540, or by sending the question or comment to IR@nicoletbank.com. It is anticipated that all relevant questions will be addressed by executive management at the virtual meeting.

Further information regarding this change to a virtual meeting format only for the Annual Meeting can be found in the Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2020.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services.  Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.  More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicolet-bankshares-inc-announces-change-to-a-virtual-meeting-format-for-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301045682.html

SOURCE Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:26
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
08:12
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie klar im Minus: Ethos lehnt CS-Vergütungen ab und stellt sich gegen Wiederwahl von VRP Rohner
Coca-Cola-Aktie verliert: Gewinnplus trotz Corona-Auswirkungen
SNB dürfte im ersten Quartal Verlust von rund 30 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Sulzer-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Sulzer setzt Prognose trotz mehr Bestellungen im Q1 aus
Quest Diagnostics- Aktie legt zu: Start von Antikörpertests für Coronavirus - Zusammenarbeit mit Molecular Partners

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigte nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB