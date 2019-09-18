Nicole Urquhart-Bradley Joins Bowery Valuation

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bowery Valuation, the first tech-enabled commercial appraisal firm, announces today that industry veteran, Nicole Urquhart-Bradley, MAI, is joining the firm as Head of Strategy and the Head of Bowery's new Washington D.C. office. Bradley brings more than 30 years of commercial appraisal experience to the company, most recently as the President of Valuation & Advisory for the Americas at Cushman & Wakefield, where she oversaw a team of 600 employees across 65 offices that valued more than $1 trillion in commercial real estate assets in 2017. At Bowery, she will focus on opening the firm's D.C. office and leading expansion nationwide.

Founded in 2015 by co-CEOs and appraisers, Noah Isaacs and John Meadows, and CTO Cesar Devers, Bowery Valuation powers its appraisers with proprietary, cloud-based software in order to deliver higher quality reports with faster turn-around times than anyone in the industry. Bowery is experiencing rapid growth, having doubled its headcount and valued over $4.5 billion in commercial real estate since January 2019. The firm is on track to triple revenue this year and has become one of New York's largest commercial appraisal firms.

"We started Bowery with the goal of creating better tools for appraisers that would increase data accessibility, while giving them more time to spend on thoughtful valuation and client service," said Noah Isaacs, co-founder and co-CEO of Bowery Valuation. "We've had tremendous success out of our New York office and we're excited to expand into another great commercial real estate market. We're going to hit the ground running with one of the most impressive appraisers in the country."

"For years, the appraisal industry has been talking about how to use technology to make the process more efficient. Bowery is the first company to have achieved that goal with a truly innovative, appraiser designed platform. In addition, John, Noah, and Cesar have built a truly collaborative office culture that puts employees first," said Bradley. "I'm thrilled to join the team as they continue to revolutionize the industry."

In addition to Washington D.C. and New York, Bowery Valuation now operates throughout New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, and Florida.

