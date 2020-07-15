15.07.2020 21:30:00

Nicole Eisenhardt names Senior Vice President of Service for Tecta America

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce that Nicole Eisenhardt has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Service for Tecta America effective immediately. Nicole has 15 years of increasingly significant management experience at Tecta, most recently as Vice President Service, and attained her Florida State Certified Roofing Contractors license in 2016. Nicole will be taking over the position from Lindy Ryan, who transitioned to the Vice President of Leadership and Development.

Nicole has a master's degree from DePaul along with her SPHR and LEED AP credentials as well as her Master Trainer status from NCCER.

Nicole has worked closely with Tecta's Operating Units over many years to provide direction and assistance to Tecta's service operations across 75 plus locations around the country. Nicole knows the service business from the ground up, having led Tecta's Central Florida service business for many years before her current role. In addition, Nicole has been a driving force behind Tecta's industry-leading leadership and development programs across a broad spectrum of Tecta management and workforce participants.

Dave Reginelli, Tecta President and CFO said, "Nicole is exceptionally well prepared to lead Tecta's Service business nationwide, and we couldn't be more pleased she will be stepping up to the Senior Vice President role."

 

SOURCE Tecta America Commercial Roofing

