Nicole Arnaboldi Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife today announced that Nicole Arnaboldi has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective June 9, 2020.

Ms. Arnaboldi is an accomplished financial services executive, having held a number of senior roles at Credit Suisse in their wealth and asset management businesses. She holds a J.D. and M.B.A. from Harvard University, and a B.A. from Harvard College.

"With Nicole's significant experience at a major financial institution, specifically in the asset management field, we are confident she will provide valuable perspective and have a positive impact on Manulife and on our Board," said John Cassaday, Chairman of the Board, Manulife. "Nicole's experience and expertise will be tremendously valuable in supporting the effective oversight of Manulife's strategy and operations as we continue to strive to do the right thing for our customers, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders. We are excited to welcome her to Manulife."

Ms. Arnaboldi joins the Manulife Board's Management Resources and Compensation Committee and the Risk Committee.

Visit Manulife.com for more information on the Company's Board of Directors and Corporate Governance.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.8 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

