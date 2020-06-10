Nicole Arnaboldi Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife today announced that Nicole Arnaboldi has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective June 9, 2020.

Ms. Arnaboldi is an accomplished financial services executive, having held a number of senior roles at Credit Suisse in their wealth and asset management businesses. She holds a J.D. and M.B.A. from Harvard University, and a B.A. from Harvard College.

"With Nicole's significant experience at a major financial institution, specifically in the asset management field, we are confident she will provide valuable perspective and have a positive impact on Manulife and on our Board," said John Cassaday, Chairman of the Board, Manulife. "Nicole's experience and expertise will be tremendously valuable in supporting the effective oversight of Manulife's strategy and operations as we continue to strive to do the right thing for our customers, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders. We are excited to welcome her to Manulife."

Ms. Arnaboldi joins the Manulife Board's Management Resources and Compensation Committee and the Risk Committee.

