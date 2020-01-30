+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
30.01.2020 20:18:00

Nicol Investment Company Sells Buckhead Apartment Community

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicol Investment Company ("NIC"), a family owned real estate investment firm headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., has sold Evergreen Lenox Park ("Evergreen"), a 206-unit luxury apartment community, to a New York-based pension fund in a successful off-market transaction.

NIC acquired the community in 2013 and invested more than $2.5 million to significantly upgrade the units, exterior, clubhouse and amenities.

"The location of Evergreen Lenox Park is exceptional. As opportunistic investors, we were able to acquire the asset and invest in many upgrades to help it become a top choice in the competitive, Class-A luxury apartment market in North Buckhead," said Ron Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, NIC. "We have an excellent, experienced team and are always looking for attractive investments in key Southeastern markets."

Evergreen, 100 Lenox Park Circle, is located in one of Atlanta's most sought-after neighborhoods. The asset is in walking distance to top employers and close to shopping and dining experiences.

The sale of Evergreen marks Nicol's sixth transaction in the last six months, including the sale of Hayes House apartments in Nashville, the acquisition of The Parker at Maitland Station apartments in Orlando and the acquisition of three self-storage facilities.

About Nicol Investment Company

Founded in 1975, Nicol Investment Company acquires, develops and co-invests in well-located, institutional-quality properties with a focus on markets in the Southeast. It has achieved a record of outstanding growth with investments in a diverse portfolio including multifamily, senior housing, self-storage, office, retail and agriculture properties. Learn more by visiting nicolinv.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicol-investment-company-sells-buckhead-apartment-community-300996428.html

SOURCE Nicol Investment Company

