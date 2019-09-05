|
Nicky Hilton Hosts Intimate Brunch In Her Home To Celebrate The Launch Of Her Nicky Hilton x French Sole Collection
NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicky Hilton kicks off Fashion Week with an intimate brunch in her penthouse apartment to celebrate the launch of her collaboration with flats favorite, French Sole. (BFA Link)
Notables — Designers, industry insiders and editors popped by to toast Nicky and her new collection with champagne by Moët & Chandon, caviar decadence by Petrossian and sweet treats by Ladurée macarons.
ALEJANDRA ALONSO ROJAS, DESIGNER
AMY SACCO, NIGHTLIFE QUEEN
CHARLOTT CORDES, MODEL
CHRISELLE LIM, INFLUENCER
ELLIOTT PUCKETTE, ARTIST
FERNANDO GARCIA & LAURA KIM OF OSCAR DE LA RENTA
JAMES ROTHSCHILD
JANE KELTNER DE VALLE
KATE HUDSON OF EDITORIALIST.COM
LAURA DE GUNZBURG OF CULTIVIST
NOOR TAGOURI, JOURNALIST
NELL DIAMOND OF HILL HOUSE HOME
PIERRE-ANTOINE RABERIN & ELISABETH HOLDER RABERIN OF LADURÉE
RUSHKA BERGMAN, STYLE ICON
STACEY BENDET OF ALICE + OLIVIA
TINA CRAIG OF BAG SNOB
TINA LEUNG, INFLUENCER
WILLOW LINDLEY
About Collaboration — Nicky has worn (and coveted) this iconic ballet flat brand since high school. Twenty years later, flats remain Nicky's fashion go-to, punctuating her polished look with ease. Today, a young modern Mom, inspired by women who play many roles, at home and work, Nicky 'reinvents' her favorite French Sole flats, sharing her #1 style secret — a simple, chic shoe, speaking to accessible, aspirational luxury with effortless elegance.
The collection designed by Nicky, herself, consists of ten (10) exclusive styles named after women who have inspired, motivated and supported her, with The Kathy (her Mom) and The Paris (her sister) at the top. The Eloise, the only fictional name, alludes to Nicky's own unique childhood home, a famous New York City hotel.
Handcrafted in Spain, the Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection is made with the finest leathers and velvets with each shoe sharing a signature sole in Nicky's favorite shade of London blue, bringing a British twist to her shoes.
With an appreciation for value and accessible luxury, retail prices start at $150 upwards of $225 USD
The Kathy: The collection's classic cornerstone retailing at $150 USD
The Paris: Adorned with a cheetah flocking over the suede retailing at $165 USD
The Eloise: A modern ladies loafer in Italian sourced Harlequin Velvet and matching tassel at $225 USD
Collection available exclusively atfrenchsoleshoes.com and French Sole's New York City boutiques. Select styles available at major department stores, speciality boutiques + online retailers including: Kirna Zabête, Five Story, Editorialist.com and ShopBazaar.com. (Link to High Res Images) (Link to Lifestyle Campaign)
Quote — "There was a sweetness about it," smiled Nicky, "I remember seeing the French Sole flagship on the Upper East Side when I was walking home from school. Small, cozy, and stacked floor to ceiling with shoe boxes, it was a dream come true. With Sacred Heart's strict uniform code, we were not allowed to wear any sneakers or heels. French Sole flats gave me the tiniest bit of fashion freedom. Flats quickly became my style staple and still are today."
Media — Jessica Stark, jessica@starkgroupnyc.com, (917) 861-6720 | Natalie Craig, natalie@starkgroupnyc.com
Sales — Nisim Frank, frenchsolepress@gmail.com, (718) 866-7899
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicky-hilton-hosts-intimate-brunch-in-her-home-to-celebrate-the-launch-of-her-nicky-hilton-x-french-sole-collection-300912130.html
SOURCE French Sole
