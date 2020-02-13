Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Market Report 2020 - Market Size to Decline from $480M in 2019 to $430M by 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider nickel metal hydride batteries market, and compares it with other markets.



The global nickel metal hydride batteries market was worth $0.48 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3% and reach $0.43 billion by 2023.



The nickel metal hydride market covered in this report is segmented by type into small-sized Ni-MH battery for consumer electronics, large-sized Ni-MH battery for HEV. It is also segmented by application into automotive, cordless phone, dust collector, personal care, lighting tools, electric tool.



Nickel metal hydride batteries are increasingly being used in hybrid vehicles. The wide temperature range between -30 C to + 75 C and rapid charging capacity made these batteries ideal for the automotive sector. NiMH batteries can handle the high power levels which is essential for electric vehicles. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report, electric vehicle sales are expected to reach 540 million by 2040, which is around 32% of the world's passenger vehicles. The increasing demand for electric vehicles will positively impact the NiMH battery market.



Regulations introduced by various governments for the rechargeable batteries manufacturing hindered the growth of the market. The battery manufacturing process generates wastewater and releases pollutants such as cadmium, cobalt, copper, cyanide, iron, lead, manganese, mercury, nickel and zinc. The manufacturers are usually advised, unless mandated to reduce the amount of hazardous substances released in the environment. For example, The USA Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) formulated the Battery Manufacturing Effluent Guidelines and Standards to regulate such pollutants.



Recent developments in NiMH battery manufacturing has improved the lifespan of nickel-metal hydride batteries. The electropositivity of the A-elements makes them easy to be corroded in the alkaline electrolyte used in NiMH batteries. A thin protective layer is used on alloy particles to improve reaction kinetics and corrosion stability of conventional NiMH batteries. In December 2018, Researchers at Stockholm University, a Swedish public university, have developed metal hydride surface structures for NiMH batteries to extend cycle life.



In January 2020, German battery manufacturer, VARTA AG acquired the US based Energizer Holdings, Inc.'s subsidiary, VARTA Consumer Batteries for $401 million. The acquisition will likely strengthen VARTA AG's battery business and expand its product portfolio. VARTA Consumer Batteries manufactures and markets dry and primary batteries globally. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ellwangen, Germany.



Major players in the market are Duracell, Energizer Holdings, Panasonic, Primearth EV Energy, Spectrum Brands, GP Batteries International, Panasonic, Spectrum Brands (Rayovac), Duracell, Aeg Powertools.



Companies Mentioned



Duracell

Energizer Holdings

Panasonic

Primearth EV Energy

Spectrum Brands

GP Batteries International

Panasonic

Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

Duracell

AEG Powertools

Cell-Con

Harding Energy

Johnson Controls

BASF

Power-Sonic Corporation

Supreme Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

Rayovac

Shenzen Nova

Spectrum Brands

Taurac

Uniross

Tianjin Peace Bay Company

The Shenyang Sanpu Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyse7r

