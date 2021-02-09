SMI 10’804 0.2%  SPI 13’486 0.1%  Dow 31’420 0.1%  DAX 14’012 -0.3%  Euro 1.0809 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’661 -0.1%  Gold 1’838 0.4%  Bitcoin 41’473 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8928 -0.7%  Öl 61.1 0.7% 
09.02.2021 18:42:00

Nick Pedisich Joins Fast-Growing Newfront Insurance from Gallagher

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Nick Pedisich on board as a Principal & Commercial Insurance Broker. Nick joins Newfront from Gallagher, where he was the Area Vice President. Prior to that, he had leadership and sales roles at EPIC Insurance Brokers and Paul Hanson Partners.

"We're delighted to have a producer of Nick's caliber join the team," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "His track record at top brokerages of doing whatever it took to deliver value to his clients is exactly what we are looking for as we build our business. Nick's shared conviction that our industry can do so much more to deliver value to our clients was perfectly aligned with our worldview." 

"For me, it's always been about providing the best client experience possible for my customers and, most importantly, earning the role of a trusted advisor. The risk management and insurance industry seemed to be the only one staying stagnant for decades without the benefit of technology, " said Mr. Pedisich. "When I was first introduced to Newfront and began to learn about their modernized approach to the insurance transaction, I couldn't imagine a better place for me, and most importantly, a better place for my clients. I cannot wait to get started." Mr. Pedisich is based out of Napa and serves clients throughout California.

About Newfront Insurance
Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

Contact: Hemant Tyagi, hemant.tyagi@newfront.com

 

Newfront Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nick-pedisich-joins-fast-growing-newfront-insurance-from-gallagher-301225150.html

SOURCE Newfront Insurance

