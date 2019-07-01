NICE to Share Insights on Winning Customer Loyalty in the Digital Era

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced new webinars to help organizations improve customer loyalty in the digital domain. This educational series will empower organizations in addressing the rising expectation for customized service anywhere and via any channel, thus improving customer satisfaction. A key topic featured provides insights on the path to hyper-personalization and how to leverage AI-driven analytics to deliver it. Click here to learn more.

Part of the 'Customer Experience - Future Ready' series, the webinars will feature industry analysts from Forrester, Frost and Sullivan, Aberdeen and Ventana Research. They will be joined by NICE experts in sharing best practices for engaging customers via analytics, automation, cloud and workforce management. Some of the webinars in the series include:

July 23, 2019: "Three Ways ConnectiCare Leverages an Analytics Driven Quality Program to Optimize their Contact Center", by Curt Brantl, Director, Operational Excellence and Process Effectiveness, and Chanel R. Wilson, Service Operations Business Analyst, Connecticare.

August 22, 2019: "5 Best Practices to Optimize Agent Performance" by Mark Smith, CEO & Chief Analyst, Ventana Research, and Rich Correia, Director, Product Marketing, NICE.

September 5, 2019: "Top New Trends in Intelligent Routing" by Andy Traba, Director, Product Management and Product Marketing, and Michele Carlson, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, NICE Nexidia

September 12, 2019: "How to Drive Customer Satisfaction with Sentiment Analytics" by Abby Monaco, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, NICE Nexidia.

September 17, 2019: "Diversity in the Digital Workplace – How Robots and Humans can Optimize Collaboration" by Nancy Jamison, Principal Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, and Karen Inbar, Marketing Director, NICE.

September 24, 2019: "The Business Impact of Compliance and Privacy" by Art Schoeller, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester, and Gil Cohen, General Manager, NICE MCR.

September 26, 2019: "5 Ways to Transform Your Customer Service with AI-Enabled Hyper-Personalization" by Omer Minkara, VP, Principal Analyst, Aberdeen, and Aviad Abiri, VP, Portfolio Marketing & Enablement, NICE

"In today's digital era, providing excellent cross channel service whenever customers want it is essential. With experiences playing a pivotal role in consumer decision making, companies must provide personalized service or risk a decline in customer loyalty," said Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, NICE. "This webinar series provides unique insights from prominent thought leaders on smartly connecting with customers and effectively collaborating with employees to redefine customer experience to match expectations."

