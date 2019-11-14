NICE Reports Strong Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Driven by Robust Growth in Cloud Revenue

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong results driven by further robust growth in the cloud,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. "Our cloud revenue now represents nearly 40% of our total revenue, demonstrating the great success we are experiencing in our cloud business.”

Mr. Eilam continued, "Our growth is being fueled by strong demand for CXone. The number of quarterly deals continue to increase as we win in more market segments and geographies. At the same time, deal sizes are growing rapidly, demonstrating the fast adoption of CXone by very large enterprises, and the attachment rates of our seamlessly integrated workforce optimization and analytics are increasing significantly. CXone gives us front-runner status and a distinct competitive differentiation to capture the many opportunities provided by a market that is quickly transforming to the cloud.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2019 total revenues increased 8.4% to $386.3 million compared to $356.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2019 gross profit and gross margin increased to $253.6 million and 65.7%, respectively, from $232.7 million and 65.3%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2019 operating income and operating margin increased to $55.7 million and 14.4%, respectively, compared to $46.7 million and 13.1%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.

Net Income: Third quarter 2019 net income and net income margin increased to $45.0 million and 11.7%, respectively, compared to $39.3 million and 11.0%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 increased 11.3% to $0.69, compared to $0.62 in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2019 operating cash flow was $82.3 million. In the third quarter $7.9 million was used for share repurchases. As of September 30, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $927.5 million, and total debt was $462.6 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP total revenues increased to $387.1 million, up 7.9% from $358.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP gross profit increased to $274.4 million from $254.7 million. Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP gross margin was 70.9% compared to 71.0% for the third quarter of 2018.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin increased to $105.9 million and 27.4%, respectively, from $96.7 million and 27.0%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.

Net Income: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin increased to $84.3 million and 21.8%, respectively, from $76.3 million and 21.3%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 8.3% to $1.30, compared to $1.20 for the third quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Guidance:

Full-year 2019 non-GAAP total revenue is expected to be in a range of $1,563 million to $1,583 million (2018 non-GAAP: $1,453.4 million).

The Company increased full year 2019 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $5.15 to $5.35 (2018 non-GAAP: $4.75 per share).

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain business combination accounting entries, amortization of discount on long term debt, tax adjustment re non-GAAP adjustments. The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Business combination accounting rules requires us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity. The amount assigned to that liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The non-GAAP adjustment is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. We believe this adjustment is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide consistent and comparable measures to help investors understand our current and future operating cash flow performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,839 $ 242,099 Short-term investments 225,975 243,729 Trade receivables 259,985 287,963 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 134,966 87,450 Total current assets 841,765 861,241 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term investments 480,669 244,998 Property and equipment, net 141,336 140,338 Deferred tax assets 14,603 12,309 Other intangible assets, net 438,266 508,232 Operating lease right-of-use assets 111,910 - Goodwill 1,371,925 1,366,206 Other long-term assets 117,294 74,042 Total long-term assets 2,676,003 2,346,125 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,517,768 $ 3,207,366 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 22,569 $ 29,617 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 242,184 221,387 Current maturities of operating leases 19,022 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 414,466 373,908 Total current liabilities 698,241 624,912 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 26,140 35,112 Operating leases 111,239 - Deferred tax liabilities 16,712 44,140 Long-term debt 462,588 455,985 Other long-term liabilities 16,538 30,604 Total long-term liabilities 633,217 565,841 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,186,310 2,016,613 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,517,768 $ 3,207,366

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Product $ 56,950 $ 60,097 $ 188,999 $ 170,864 Services 178,609 179,113 525,947 533,458 Cloud 150,704 116,996 428,758 329,368 Total revenue 386,263 356,206 1,143,704 1,033,690 Cost of revenue: Product 5,318 7,854 16,850 23,386 Services 54,476 55,046 164,218 170,584 Cloud 72,877 60,559 213,418 166,690 Total cost of revenue 132,671 123,459 394,486 360,660 Gross profit 253,592 232,747 749,218 673,030 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 48,531 47,701 141,553 137,023 Selling and marketing 96,138 90,492 293,083 270,238 General and administrative 42,438 37,560 121,181 107,048 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,780 10,341 32,276 31,512 Total operating expenses 197,887 186,094 588,093 545,821 Operating income 55,705 46,653 161,125 127,209 Finance and other expense, net (252) 2,195 3,890 9,100 Income before tax 55,957 44,458 157,235 118,109 Taxes on income 10,918 5,175 33,074 21,065 Net income $ 45,039 $ 39,283 $ 124,161 $ 97,044 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.64 $ 2.00 $ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 1.93 $ 1.54 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,160 61,448 62,041 61,239 Diluted 65,066 63,660 64,493 63,157

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP revenues $ 386,263 $ 356,206 $ 1,143,704 $ 1,033,690 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue - 12 15 97 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue 3 82 5 588 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 867 2,329 2,692 5,631 Non-GAAP revenues $ 387,133 $ 358,629 $ 1,146,416 $ 1,040,006 GAAP cost of revenue $ 132,671 $ 123,459 $ 394,486 $ 360,660 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (1,123) (1,094) (2,972) (5,019) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (1,535) (1,523) (4,604) (3,333) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (15,270) (12,937) (45,118) (38,397) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 575 594 1,893 1,254 Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (97) (59) (304) (247) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,106) (2,113) (6,251) (5,762) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (358) (2,352) (2,142) (3,766) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 112,757 $ 103,975 $ 334,988 $ 305,390 GAAP gross profit $ 253,592 $ 232,747 $ 749,218 $ 673,030 Gross profit adjustments 20,784 21,907 62,210 61,586 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 274,376 $ 254,654 $ 811,428 $ 734,616 GAAP operating expenses $ 197,887 $ 186,094 $ 588,093 $ 545,821 Research and development (1,2) (2,033) (2,638) (5,182) (6,777) Sales and marketing (1,2) (7,737) (9,004) (19,211) (22,158) General and administrative (1,2) (8,962) (6,206) (24,378) (15,156) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (10,780) (10,341) (32,276) (31,512) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 76 - 245 - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 168,451 $ 157,905 $ 507,291 $ 470,218 GAAP finance & other expense (income), net $ (252) $ 2,195 $ 3,890 $ 9,100 Amortization of discount on long-term debt (2,377) (2,234) (6,847) (6,491) Non-GAAP finance & other expense (income), net $ (2,629) $ (39) $ (2,957) $ 2,609 GAAP taxes on income $ 10,918 $ 5,175 $ 33,074 $ 21,065 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 13,324 15,322 33,258 34,413 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 24,242 $ 20,497 $ 66,332 $ 55,478 GAAP net income $ 45,039 $ 39,283 $ 124,161 $ 97,044 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 870 2,423 2,712 6,316 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (575) (594) (1,893) (1,254) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,708 25,895 84,970 78,261 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (76) - (245) - Share-based compensation (1) 21,293 17,258 56,625 48,752 Acquisition related expenses (2) - 5,114 843 5,114 Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,377 2,234 6,847 6,491 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (13,324) (15,322) (33,258) (34,413) Non-GAAP net income $ 84,312 $ 76,291 $ 240,762 $ 206,311 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 1.93 $ 1.54 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.20 $ 3.73 $ 3.27 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,066 63,660 64,493 63,157 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,066 63,660 64,493 63,157

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of product revenue $ 97 $ 59 $ 304 $ 247 Cost of services revenue 2,106 2,113 6,251 5,762 Cost of cloud revenue 358 718 2,142 2,132 Research and development 2,033 1,567 5,177 5,706 Sales and marketing 7,737 8,930 19,181 22,084 General and administrative 8,962 3,871 23,570 12,821 $ 21,293 $ 17,258 $ 56,625 $ 48,752 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of cloud revenue $ - $ 1,634 $ - $ 1,634 Research and development - 1,071 5 1,071 Sales and marketing - 74 30 74 General and administrative - 2,335 808 2,335 $ - $ 5,114 $ 843 $ 5,114

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 45,039 $ 39,283 $ 124,161 $ 97,044 Depreciation and amortization 43,924 39,426 128,744 114,283 Stock based compensation 21,273 17,258 56,589 48,752 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 387 137 (187) (170) Deferred taxes, net (12,485) (13,142) (31,107) (33,054) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables 6,788 (5,771) 26,900 (3,083) Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,626) (4,233) (88,157) (32,461) Trade payables (8,791) (8,940) (5,073) (6,608) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 44,173 34,643 53,789 24,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,346 - 11,842 - Deferred revenue (45,558) (15,279) 13,311 71,827 Long term liabilities (20) 573 (300) (214) Operating lease liabilities (2,836) - (11,995) - Amortization of discount on long term debt 2,379 2,234 6,848 6,491 Other (672) 847 (2,656) 720 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,321 87,036 282,709 287,706 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,545) (7,957) (21,527) (21,521) Purchase of Investments (187,752) (96,544) (493,894) (284,467) Proceeds from Investments 113,121 40,093 283,629 99,802 Capitalization of software development costs (8,549) (7,450) (25,940) (22,926) Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (184) (105,046) (25,972) (105,046) Net cash used in investing activities (89,909) (176,904) (283,704) (334,158) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 1,693 10,533 4,711 17,976 Purchase of treasury shares (7,897) - (22,612) (10,613) Repayment of short-term bank loan - (8,436) - (8,436) Capital Lease payments (191) - (631) - Net cash used in financing activities (6,395) 2,097 (18,532) (1,073) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,489) (875) (1,733) (4,607) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (15,472) (88,646) (21,260) (52,132) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 236,311 $ 364,816 $ 242,099 $ 328,302 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 220,839 $ 276,170 $ 220,839 $ 276,170

