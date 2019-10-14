NICE Presents the Path to Creating Extraordinary Customer and Employee Experiences Using Analytics, Automation, Cloud and Workforce Optimization

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a new webinar series that will outline the latest best practices for improving customer and employee loyalty. The series will demonstrate how organizations can effectively use analytics and AI, automation, cloud and workforce management to deliver experiences that resonate with both their customers and employees. The online events will showcase key strategies including NICE's visionary approach for building the office of the future and steps for adding cloud functionality side by side with existing systems.

Leading industry analysts, including Ventana Research, McGee-Smith Analytics, Everest Group, Pelorus Associates and more, will join top NICE subject matter experts in presenting the new series which will include the following key events:

October 17: How the Best Contact Centers Lead with Employee Experience by Steve Goldberg, VP and Research Director, HCM, Ventana Research and Paul Chance, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, NICE

October 24: Putting the AI in IA: How Interaction Analytics Drives Decision Making with AI by Donna Fluss, President, DMG Consulting LLC and Abby Monaco, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, NICE Nexidia

November 7: Are You Suffering from Cloud Contact Center FOMO? by Sheila McGee-Smith, President and Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics and Rich Correia, Director, Product Marketing, NICE

November 12: Preparing for CCPA with Adam Snukal, by Adam Snukal, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Efrat Kanner-Nissimov, Director, Product Marketing, NICE

November 21: How to Transform Quality Management with Sentiment Analytics by Lauren Maschio, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, and Abby Monaco, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, NICE Nexidia

November 26: The Shape of Things to Come – The Robot Augmented Office by Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President & Distinguished Analyst, Everest Group and Karen Inbar, Director, Product Marketing, NICE Advanced Process Automation Solutions

December 5: The Enterprise Connection: How Large Enterprises Improve Customer Experience with Predictive Behavioral Routing by Brian Study, Director of Customer Success, and Michele Carlson, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, NICE Nexidia

December 12: Striking a Balance Between Employee Preferences and Enterprise Requirements by Dick Bucci, Principal Pelorus Associates and Adam Aftergut, Product Marketing Manager, NICE

Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, NICE said, "Through this webinar series, we are excited to share strategies that help companies exceed customer expectations and deliver improved employee experience. In today's experience economy, engaged customers and empowered employees are key ingredients to business success and we're happy to partner with leading analysts and NICE executives to bring these insights to the forefront."

