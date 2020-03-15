NICE inContact Provides Australia and New Zealand Customers New Enhanced Customer Service and Business Continuity Capabilities During COVID-19 Outbreak

SYDNEY, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NICE inContact (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced expanded support for Australia and New Zealand contact centres to eliminate potential disruptions during the current COVID-19 outbreak. NICE inContact is providing a free work-from-home module for users of the NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform, to maintain service continuity while employees need to work from home. In addition, to support the potential increase in call volume that health services and information line organisations may receive, NICE inContact will provide free voice call ports to those organisations for the next six months. NICE inContact will also offer a free Business Continuity Planning (BCP) review to verify that work from home and geographic flexibility can be performed without interruption to the business.

In several instances, NICE inContact has set up new centres able to service millions of citizens within hours. By shortening the set-up time by 99% compared to conventional systems, governments and businesses can now respond with speed and agility to quickly changing customer needs and business continuity demands.

In addition to the work-from-home offering, CXone provides full capacity elasticity and flexibility to dynamically move work across geographic locations. As businesses are shifting work to less affected regions and need to handle significantly varying volumes of customer service interactions, CXone enables an instantaneous shift in volume and location, across over 100 countries.

As the leading cloud platform for contact centres, NICE inContact CXone has a global, geographically redundant cloud infrastructure with built-in elasticity to dynamically scale up or down based on demand. We proactively monitor and continuously forecast demand with reserves for immediate spikes in volume and the ability to add data and storage capacity immediately. Customers can rely on the 99.99% guaranteed availability on our carrier-grade network with global data centers and points of presence (POPs) as well as 24/7/365 network operations monitoring.

"We understand the importance of providing timely information and assistance to protect our health and well-being," said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE APAC & ME. "Through local health services and information lines, critical information is provided throughout our communities. We are proud to be able to help these organisations to manage the increased volumes and offer them free voice ports over the next six months. In addition, we are offering NICE inContact CXone customers an integrated softphone free of charge to support work from home agents. We would further assist customers with free consultation on business continuity plan review to ensure they are equipped to meet the demands of the changing landscape with respect to COVID-19."

To learn more, visit our COVID-19 continuity page.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact works with organizations of all sizes to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences that create deeper brand loyalty and relationships that last. With NICE inContact CXoneTM, the industry's most complete cloud customer experience platform, we combine best-in-class Customer Analytics, Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence, all on an Open Cloud Foundation to help any company transform every single customer interaction. See how our customer-centric expert services, innovative software, extensive ecosystem of valuable partnerships, and over a decade of global experience can help you transform every experience and customer relationship for lasting results. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

