NICE Announces CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions Sydney 2019, Applauding Innovation and Exceptional Service

SYDNEY, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) brought Interactions Sydney 2019 to a close by honouring the winners of its CX Excellence Awards 2019. NICE presented accolades to three organisations that excelled in the delivery of service and adopted innovation to ensure superior customer experiences and drive positive business outcomes.

The three winners achieved remarkable results in analytics, cloud and workforce management across the following categories:

Best Cloud Implementation -- for the implementation of cloud-based solutions to achieve their business goals, demonstrating business impact, cost reductions and best practices, including efficiency of roll-out and solution adoption.

-- for the implementation of cloud-based solutions to achieve their business goals, demonstrating business impact, cost reductions and best practices, including efficiency of roll-out and solution adoption. AMP won this award for combining disparate systems and moving to NICE Nexidia Analytics in the cloud. AMP lowered average handling time (AHT), enhanced compliance, reduced infrastructure investment and drove improvements in revenues as a result.

won this award for combining disparate systems and moving to NICE Nexidia Analytics in the cloud. AMP lowered average handling time (AHT), enhanced compliance, reduced infrastructure investment and drove improvements in revenues as a result. Best Employee Engagement -- for leveraging technology to successfully engage and motivate the workforce as well as demonstrating notable changes in agent absenteeism, attrition and agent utilisation.

-- for leveraging technology to successfully engage and motivate the workforce as well as demonstrating notable changes in agent absenteeism, attrition and agent utilisation. Westpac Group received this accolade for successfully assisting agents in providing more efficient customer interactions using NICE Workforce Performance Management to implement data visualisation and compliance performance reporting and automate key tasks. This facilitated adherence to processes for remediation, reduction in time to deliver coaching and introduced real time compliance reporting and performance trend analytics at the fingertips of frontline leaders.

received this accolade for successfully assisting agents in providing more efficient customer interactions using NICE Workforce Performance Management to implement data visualisation and compliance performance reporting and automate key tasks. This facilitated adherence to processes for remediation, reduction in time to deliver coaching and introduced real time compliance reporting and performance trend analytics at the fingertips of frontline leaders. Best Customer Experience -- for achieving a deep understanding of customers' personalities and journeys to improve customer experience through advanced, real-time analytics.

-- for achieving a deep understanding of customers' personalities and journeys to improve customer experience through advanced, real-time analytics. Ergon Energy Retail was presented this award for implementing a new standard for measuring customer experience and loyalty, streamlining the business to quickly respond to issues and improving customer service by leveraging NICE Nexidia Analytics. Ergon Energy Retail successfully lowered call average handling time (AHT) by 30 to 90 seconds per call, resulting in savings in excess of $500,000 per annum.

Darren Rushworth, President of NICE APACsaid, "Thanks to all the participants and congratulations to the winners of this year's awards. In today's evolving business environment, it is imperative for us to make innovation a priority and leverage technology to take businesses to new heights of customer service excellence. NICE is committed to continue helping organisations deliver exceptional customer experiences that drive up business success. We are proud to honour organisations who embraced innovation and drove benefits for their customers as well as their employees."

