NICE Accelerates Dramatic Shift of Tens of Thousands of Agents to Work From Home for Both New and Existing Customers, at a Record Pace

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has enabled the successful transition of tens of thousands of contact center agents to work from home within hours, for organizations of all sizes and verticals. In the last few weeks CXone customers have been rapidly transitioning to large scale work from home operations in response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, ensuring the safety of employees while providing service continuity to customers. Those enterprises were able to maintain fully operational customer services including both self-service and digital channels while moving quickly to transition their agents to work from home.

This past Monday, March 16th, NICE launched CXone@home, a cloud native offering designed to enable contact centers that are not using CXone to respond to COVID-19 and transition their workforce to work-from-home in 48 hours or less. Many of these enterprises are using legacy on premise products that cannot support either work from home or volume spikes. CXone@home is offered to them with no commitment, no contract and free for 45 days. The demand for CXone@home has been unprecedented by organizations of all sizes with legacy on-premises infrastructure.

"Organizations across the globe are racing to establish remote work environments, while in parallel they face an almost immediate expansion in call volume. Moving to the cloud is the only way to achieve this,” said Barak Eilam, CEO NICE, "With 15 million agents globally and ten of thousands of contact centers, 90% of them are still dependent on legacy on-premises infrastructure. As a result of the current situation, fast transition to the cloud is becoming a necessity.” Mr. Eilam added, "We are happy to help so many organizations around the globe with CXone and are committed to meet the demand for CXone@home.”

