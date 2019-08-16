16.08.2019 04:10:00

Niccolo Chengdu's Simon Wang honoured by Wharf Hotels with President's Appreciation Award

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wharf Hotels is pleased to announce that Simon Wang, Executive Assistant Manager, Niccolo Chengdu has been presented with the prestigious President's Appreciation Award, in recognition of his professional commitment and leadership to Niccolo Chengdu as Acting General Manager from May to August 2019.

As only the second recipient in the company's history to receive such an accolade, Simon heralds over 15 years of experience in hospitality, having accepted a role with Niccolo Chengdu's pre-opening leadership team in 2014 as Director of Sales and Marketing. Instrumental in positioning Wharf Hotels' new contemporary chic brand in the luxury segment for the rapidly growing destination, Simon's remit included driving occupancy and revenue alongside establishing the hotel as the epicentre of events and occasions for captains of industry, where it soon became the destination's leading hotel on TripAdvisor. In 2018, Simon's windfall was further recognised with his promotion to Executive Assistant Manager overseeing sales, marketing and hotel operations. He was later awarded Sales Hotelier of the Year at the BMW Hotelier Awards in 2016.

Michael Ganster, General Manager of Niccolo Chengdu said, "Simon is a highly respected hotelier who has demonstrated unique insights to his sales and marketing team and has overcome the market's competitive hotel scape. Relying on his enthusiasm and outstanding management style, I believe he will continue to be one of the mainstays of Niccolo Chengdu and achieve even more successes alongside his team".

About Niccolo Hotels

New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures.

Niccolo is a collection of four contemporary chic hotels inspired by luxury fashion, all with desirable, highly prized addresses. Underpinning the brand is the desire to make life effortlessly luxurious for guests. At heart, as discoverers and re-discoverers of luxury experiences, styles and tastes, Niccolo Hotels are modern sophisticated spaces. The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotels opened in January 2018 as the flagship, with one new Niccolo hotel currently under development in Suzhou, China, following successful openings in Chengdu, Chongqing, Hong Kong and Changsha. Further details are available at niccolohotels.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190815/2553203-1

SOURCE Niccolo Chengdu

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.08.19
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"
15.08.19
Ölpreise erneut unter Druck
15.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low-Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
15.08.19
Weekly-Hits: Wall Street & Goldminen
15.08.19
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Alibaba-Aktie schiesst hoch: Alibaba meldet Gewinnsprung
Syngenta-Aktie: ChemChina will wohl Syngenta wieder an die Börse bringen
Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Diese Aktien sind im 2. Quartal 2019 in Warren Buffetts Portfolio - Börsenguru kauft mehr Amazon-Aktien
Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Aus diesen Gründen stabilisiert sich der Euro zum Franken
GE-Aktie in tiefrot: General Electric wird Bilanzkosmetik vorgeworfen - GE weist Vorwürfe zurück
Raiffeisen: Schweizer Bevölkerung kann sich Wohneigentum fast nicht mehr leisten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ins Negative. Der DAX zeigte sich nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street wies positive Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten ihre Verluste im Handelsverlauf teilweise eindämmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB