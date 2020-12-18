SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 00:39:00

NICB: Victims Of Pinellas Park Tornado Should Be Wary Of Potential Repair Scams

DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Pinellas Park area recovers from the damage caused by powerful winds and tornadoes, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reminds consumers that in the aftermath, homeowners should remain alert to potential fraud by deceitful contractors and home repair businesses.

National Insurance Crime Bureau logo (PRNewsfoto/National Insurance Crime Bureau)

After a disaster, shady contractors often go door-to-door offering clean up and/or construction and repair services. Most are reputable, but some are not. One common scheme is to pocket a down-payment and then never show up for the job, or never complete a job that was started. Another scheme is to use inferior materials and perform shoddy work in order to increase profit.

"If you didn't request it, reject it."

Almost all scams are unsolicited—they begin with a visit from a contractor who seeks to help victims rebuild. That is why NICB recommends that "if you didn't request it, reject it." Before hiring any contractor, call your insurance company. Your insurer will honor its policy so there is no need to rush into an agreement with a contractor who solicits your repair work—especially when you did not request it.

NICB suggests you consider these tips before hiring a contractor:

  • Get more than one estimate.
  • Get everything in writing; cost, work to be done, time schedules, guarantees, payment schedules and other expectations should be detailed.
  • Demand references and check them out.
  • Ask to see the salesperson's driver's license and write down the license number and their vehicle's license plate number.
  • Never sign a contract with blanks; unacceptable terms could be added later.
  • Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is finished and ensure reconstruction is up to current code.
  • Make sure you review and understand all documents sent to your insurance carrier.
  • Never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.
  • Never let a contractor interpret the insurance policy language.
  • Never let a contractor discourage you from contacting your insurance company.

For a free brochure with tips to avoid post-disaster fraud, click here.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicb-victims-of-pinellas-park-tornado-should-be-wary-of-potential-repair-scams-301195675.html

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.60
3.36 %
The Swatch Grp 238.80
2.49 %
Lonza Grp 558.40
1.82 %
Geberit 535.40
1.79 %
CieFinRichemont 80.78
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.48
-0.17 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.70 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
Alcon 57.06
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
17.12.20
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank lässt Leitzins unangetastet
UBS-Aktie schliesst fester: Verkauf der Vermögensverwaltung in Österreich
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Potential? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag kräftig zu. Auch die Kurse an der Wall Street zogen an. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren ebenfalls grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit