04.10.2022 01:14:00

NICB PRESIDENT AND CEO MEETS WITH NASSAU COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO STRENGTHEN PROSECUTION EFFORTS AGAINST FRAUDSTERS

NICB President and CEO David Glawe and Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly Will Discuss Ways to Solidify and Foster Investigative Efforts

MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is strengthening its longstanding relationship with the Nassau County District Attorney's Office. NICB President and CEO David Glawe and Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly will meet on Tuesday, October 4 to discuss their partnership and future collaborations as they work to investigate and prosecute offenders.

National Insurance Crime Bureau logo (PRNewsfoto/National Insurance Crime Bureau)

NICB and the Nassau County DA continue to work together to battle the ever-growing crime trends seen in New York.

During the meeting on October 4 in Mineola, Glawe, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Slater, Senior Vice President and General Counsel Pat Martin, and other NICB leadership will meet with Donnelly, Chief Assistant District Attorney, Monica Hickey-Martin, Executive Assistant District Attorney, Rick Whalen, and Bureau Chief, Revenue, Auto, Insurance, Labor Crime, Maureen McCormack. As crime around the U.S. continues to increase, including the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008, staggering catalytic converter thefts, and fraud exceeding $300 billion annually nationwide, New York is following the increasing trend line.

"NICB is grateful for our partnership with the Nassau County District Attorney's Office," said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. "After an investigation leaves our hands, we look to the District Attorney to prosecute these criminals in New York."

"NICB's fraud and theft investigators are on the ground, nation-wide, helping law enforcement investigate incidents of fraud and supporting prosecutors building criminal cases," said DA Donnelly. "I look forward to further strengthening our relationship with NICB to continue to fight fraud and crime in Nassau County."

NICB and the Nassau County District Attorney are looking forward to continuing their valued partnership as they battle the ever-growing crime trends seen in New York. They will continue to work together on crime prevention, find more ways to raise awareness, and prosecuting criminals.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB. For additional information, visit NICB's website, www.NICB.org.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicb-president-and-ceo-meets-with-nassau-county-district-attorney-to-strengthen-prosecution-efforts-against-fraudsters-301639560.html

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

﻿

