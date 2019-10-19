NiaTV Launches New 7-Day Music + Movement Wellness Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

-Feel better a few minutes a day.

-Give your body a dose of healing movement.

-Enhance the relationship you have with your body.

-Include movement into your daily life.

Health and wellness pioneer, Nia Technique, will be initiating a free 7-day Music + Movement Wellness Program geared towards enhancing the body's overall mobility and stability. This week-long program incorporates a variety of movement, music and lifestyle tools that will tune, tone and engage the brain, bones, joints, muscles and soft tissues. Our program provides movement medicine to help our participants thrive, move well, and feel better at any age and stage of life.

Participants will have access to 7 curated workouts, 7 daily movement tips, and a downloadable program guide when they register at NiaTV.fit. Utilizing Nia Technique's unique approach to holistic health and fitness, our special Music + Movement program is both therapeutic and educational, designed to teach you to move and connect to the sense of healing and conditioning. The Nia 7-Day Music + Movement Wellness Program begins October 23rd and culminates on October 30th.

We invite everyone to start and end the day with a dose of vigorous music and movement rooted in mobility and stability. Award your body with exactly what it needs to stay healthy, well and fit by taking part in our 7-Day Wellness Program.

To book an interview or learn more about Nia Technique and the Nia 7-Day Music + Movement Wellness Program, visit our website at http://www.nianow.com.

About Nia: Nia Technique, Inc., headquartered in Portland, OR, is a movement art that came on the scene in 1983. As the first mind-body, barefoot workout, Nia safely provides people of all ages and levels of ability with a holistic way to get fit and stay healthy through Nia's body and life education and movement lifestyle. Enjoyed by thousands of people in over 49 countries, Nia offers classes, workshops, training, certification, books and online video streaming via Roku, Google Play, and Apple TV, as well as products produced with sister brands NiaSounds, NiaWear, and NiaTV. Nia has been featured by hundreds of media outlets including The New York Times, Health Magazine, Self Magazine, Psychology Today, Oprah Magazine, Huffington Post, BBC Today, and The San Francisco Chronicle.

Nia Technique, "Through Movement We Find Health."

