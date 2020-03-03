03.03.2020 22:15:00

Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of National Grid USA ("National Grid"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the period Jan. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 at the following rates for all outstanding series of its preferred stock:

  • .85% on the $100 par value, 3.40% Series;
  • .90% on the $100 par value, 3.60% Series;
  • .975% on the $100 par value, 3.90% Series.

The preferred stock dividends are payable on March 31, 2020, to holders of record on March 17, 2020.

The Company, doing business as National Grid, provides electricity service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas service to approximately 565,000 customers in upstate New York. The Company is based in Syracuse, N.Y.  

National Grid is an indirect subsidiary of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE:NGG). National Grid delivers electricity to approximately 3.3 million customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern U.S., serving approximately 3.4 million customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niagara-mohawk-power-corporation-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-301015814.html

SOURCE National Grid

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Hoffnung auf Stimulierungsmaßnahmen: Ölpreise legen deutlich zu
13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
11:00
Short-Term Jobs Growth Looks Robust
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:41
SMI-Talfahrt gestoppt
07:10
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Geht jetzt die Aufwärtsrally weiter? / Credit Suisse – Aufwärtskorrektur gestartet
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Baerbock will Migranten von der türkisch-griechischen Grenze in die EU holen
Lindt-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Mehr Gewinn und Sonderdividende
Scheidender UBS-Chef Ermotti könnte Swiss Re-Präsident werden
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken klar an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street befand sich in einem Wechselbad der Gefühle. Auf dem Heimatmarkt und in Deutschland zeigten sich die Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen. In Asien bröckelten die Kursgewinne an vielen Handelsplätzen bis zur Schlussglocke wieder ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;