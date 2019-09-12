12.09.2019 13:55:00

NI Research Publishes Annual Review of Alzheimer's Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Sep. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NI Research is pleased to announce that the September/October issue of NeuroPerspective has been released. It features our comprehensive annual review of the Alzheimer's space, including an assessment of the current conceptual trends vis-a-vis pathophysiology and therapeutic targets.

"While there are some untraditional programs that may tap into amyloid pathology indirectly (e.g. CortexymeCognition Therapeutics), the traditional 'amyloid hypothesis' of plaque as both biomarker and target has been essentially put to rest," said NeuroPerspective Publisher Harry Tracy, Ph.D. "Amyloid oligomers are undoubtedly neurotoxic,  but have constituted a recalcitrant treatment target. The first data from true tau-targeting programs is just starting to come in, and while the first report (AbbVie's mAb in PSP) was negative, this does not necessarily predict the outcome from other trials, with Biogen's mAb trial looming large towards year-end. The neuroimmunological space has started to mature, with clinical stage programs underway from Denali/Sanofi and Alector/AbbVie, and this type of midstream focus offers the prospect of disease modification without having to precisely identify the upstream molecular culprit that initiates the disease process."

Among the 200+ programs assessed are those from: AbbVie/Alector, AC Immune, AgeneBio, Alkahest, Anavex, Aquinnah, Asceneuron, Axon-Neuroscience, Biogen, Cassava Sciences, Cognition Therapeutics, Cortexyme, Denali, Eisai, EIP Pharma, E-Scape, Genentech, Grifols, Intra-Cellular, Ionis, JNJ, Karuna, Klogene, Lilly, Lundbeck, Novartis, Oryzon,  ProMIS, Roche, Syndesi, Takeda,  TauRx, and VoyagerCortexyme and Rodin Therapeutics each have a Company Review. Sidebars include coverage of the current state of the AD Biomarker art and an overview of the POC timelines for major AD programs. Commentary covers Novartis' damaging and untimely omissions around Zolgensma; the impending clash between Harmony and Jazz over narcolepsy; and Vanda 'reaping what they sowed' from the FDA.

The 83-page issue also includes a full review of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), including a breakdown of  the complex heterogeneity within this umbrella category, with marked divergences in genotype and phenotypic signs. FTD therapeutic programs are evaluated, including those from AbbVie/Alector, Biogen, Aquinnah, and Wave Life Sciences/Takeda.

A 1-5 user subscription to NeuroPerspective is $2800; a 6-10 user subscription is $4900. The September/October AD issue is being made available for single-issue, 1-5 user purchase: $800.

NI Research is the premier provider of independent appraisals of the neurotherapeutics area. NIR has published the bimonthly review of the neurotherapeutics area, NeuroPerspective), since 1995, setting the standard for in-depth and frank analysis and coverage of the companies and programs advancing new treatments and technologies in neurotherapeutics. Our annual publication, NeuroLicensing, was launched in 2011. NI Research also provides strategic and licensing consultation ('Second Opinion') to companies ranging from the largest major pharma companies to early-stage startups.

For information, go to https://www.niresearch.com.

Contact
Harry Tracy
760-753-6376
222410@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ni-research-publishes-annual-review-of-alzheimers-therapeutics-300916985.html

SOURCE NI Research

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Nestlé - Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
11:30
Euro Stoxx 50-Future: (Trading-)Kaufsignale abgearbeitet
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
09:11
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
SMI schwächer -- DAX steigt nach EZB-Entscheid über 12'400er Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef
Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX steigt nach EZB-Entscheid über 12'400er Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
An der heimischen Börse halten sich Anleger zunächst zurück. Nach der EZB-Sitzung zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB