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Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

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22.06.2026 23:54:42

NHTSA Opens Investigation Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Texas

Tesla
330.39 CHF 1.77%
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(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has kicked off a special investigation following a tragic accident involving a Tesla Model 3 in Katy, Texas. This crash resulted in the death of 76-year-old Martha Avila after the vehicle collided with a home.

According to local authorities in Harris County, the driver, Michael Butler, stated that he was using Tesla's partially automated driving system when the car veered out of its lane and crashed into the house. He's currently cooperating with the investigation.

This probe adds to the more than thirty similar investigations that NHTSA has launched since 2016 regarding Tesla incidents where the company's advanced driver-assistance systems may have been at play.

Tesla had previously branded this technology as Autopilot but changed the name earlier this year due to legal issues with California regulators, who argued that the term could mislead consumers about what the system actually does.

The investigation emerges as Tesla maintains its push for autonomous driving developments and its plans for widespread robotaxi services.

A tracking site, TeslaDeaths.com, has reported at least 65 fatalities related to crashes that involved Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (Supervised) systems from 2013 to 2025.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.1979 18.09.2026 154717239
Long 12.2631 19.03.2027 156468923
Long 165.5524 18.09.2026 151638422
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Short 7.3579 19.03.2027 155497512
Short 12.2631 18.09.2026 155497505
Short 165.5524 18.09.2026 154312945
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.3579 6.83 157534919
Long 8.7133 4.61 157784391
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.3579 7.25 157052424
Short 9.7384 4.09 157049108
Short 12.7348 1.68 157536570
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -64.36 131592446
Long 10 -49.37 142938789
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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