NHC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 totaled $261,642,000 compared to $247,151,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 5.9%. Excluding the grant income recorded during the second quarter of 2020, net operating revenues would have decreased 4.1% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $28,324,000 compared to $13,711,000 for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $14,177,000 compared to $12,895,000 for the second quarter of 2019 (*). For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the reported GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.84 and the adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.92 (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 76 skilled nursing facilities with 9,633 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 225,671 $ 235,264 $ 469,766 $ 471,375 Other revenues 11,323 11,887 23,352 24,061 Government stimulus income 24,648 - 24,648 - Net operating revenues and grant income 261,642 247,151 517,766 495,436 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 156,914 147,878 304,383 289,266 Other operating 70,861 67,598 142,529 137,030 Facility rent 10,320 10,197 20,652 20,435 Depreciation and amortization 10,545 10,335 20,983 20,852 Interest 453 954 865 1,880 Total costs and expenses 249,093 236,962 489,412 469,463 Income from operations 12,549 10,189 28,354 25,973 Non-operating income 5,954 8,272 14,100 14,273 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities 20,053 (54 ) (40,339 ) 6,784 Income before income taxes 38,556 18,407 2,115 47,030 Income tax provision (10,034 ) (4,725 ) (409 ) (12,117 ) Net income 28,522 13,682 1,706 34,913 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (198 ) 29 (234 ) 67 Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 28,324 $ 13,711 $ 1,472 $ 34,980 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.85 $ 0.90 $ 0.10 $ 2.29 Diluted $ 1.84 $ 0.89 $ 0.10 $ 2.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,307,105 15,269,637 15,300,941 15,262,950 Diluted 15,372,430 15,352,702 15,367,464 15,338,520 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 1.04 $ 1.02 Balance Sheet Data June 30 Dec. 31 (in thousands) 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable equity securities $ 261,585 $ 202,787 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities 170,896 158,082 Current assets 390,204 341,053 Property and equipment, net 535,964 535,430 Total assets 1,335,238 1,286,648 Current liabilities 262,142 194,763 NHC stockholders' equity 768,052 778,593

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 513.22 $ 457.03 $ 509.35 $ 459.30 Managed Care 401.39 389.81 402.15 392.65 Medicaid 209.60 196.57 205.28 196.23 Private Pay and Other 247.48 245.53 249.60 245.65 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 277.85 $ 269.44 $ 278.48 $ 270.91 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 90,896 109,140 196,439 221,994 Managed Care 50,669 62,866 112,225 125,293 Medicaid 333,196 326,234 677,722 644,520 Private Pay and Other 161,877 178,453 333,184 353,809 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 636,638 676,693 1,319,570 1,345,616 The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 28,324 $ 13,711 $ 1,472 $ 34,980 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (20,053 ) 54 40,339 (6,784 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 112 137 314 731 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment - (1,975 ) (1,708 ) (1,975 ) Stock-based compensation expense 823 684 1,289 1,108 Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments 4,971 284 (10,461 ) 1,785 Non-GAAP Net income $ 14,177 $ 12,895 $ 31,245 $ 29,845 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.84 $ 0.89 $ 0.10 $ 2.28 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (0.97 ) - 1.94 (0.34 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment - (0.09 ) (0.08 ) (0.09 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.04 0.03 0.05 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.84 $ 2.03 $ 1.94 (1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2020 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2018 through 2020 (one memory care facility). The newly opened facilities for the 2019 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2017 through 2019 (one skilled nursing facility, two assisted living facilities, and one memory care facility).

