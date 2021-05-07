NHC Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and CARES Act income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $250,973,000 compared to $256,124,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of 2.0%. The CARES Act funding is intended to partially offset COVID-19 expenses and lost revenues. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the census in our skilled nursing facilities increased approximately 3.5% from the beginning of January 2021 through the end of March 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $21,267,000 compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to NHC in the amount of $26,852,000 for the same period in 2020. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $16,592,000 compared to $17,070,000 for the same period in 2020 (*). GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.38 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.76 for the same period in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.08 and $1.11 for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,463 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 (unaudited) Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 216,855 $ 244,095 Other revenues 11,369 12,029 Government stimulus income 22,749 - Net operating revenues and grant income 250,973 256,124 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 145,130 147,469 Other operating 70,153 71,668 Facility rent 10,063 10,332 Depreciation and amortization 10,161 10,438 Interest 244 412 Total costs and expenses 235,751 240,319 Income from operations 15,222 15,805 Non-operating income 6,260 8,146 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities 7,059 (60,392 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 28,541 (36,441 ) Income tax (provision)/benefit (7,233 ) 9,625 Net income/(loss) 21,308 (26,816 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (41 ) (36 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 21,267 $ (26,852 ) Net income/(loss) per common share Basic $ 1.39 $ (1.76 ) Diluted $ 1.38 $ (1.76 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,327,520 15,294,777 Diluted 15,390,076 15,294,777 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 Balance Sheet Data March 31 Dec. 31 (in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 318,845 $ 323,445 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 166,750 158,162 Current assets 464,618 456,755 Property and equipment, net 514,484 520,318 Total assets 1,355,312 1,362,132 Current liabilities 265,846 281,228 NHC stockholders' equity 807,064 795,177

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 537.97 $ 506.02 Managed Care 415.44 402.78 Medicaid 218.08 201.09 Private Pay and Other 247.49 251.61 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 298.29 $ 279.07 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 91,327 105,543 Managed Care 61,911 61,556 Medicaid 279,101 344,526 Private Pay and Other 132,967 171,307 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 565,306 682,932 The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 (unaudited) Net income/(loss) attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 21,267 $ (26,852 ) Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (7,059 ) 60,392 Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 245 203 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment - (1,707 ) Stock-based compensation expense 496 466 Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments 1,643 (15,432 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 16,592 $ 17,070 GAAP diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 1.38 $ (1.76 ) Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (0.33 ) 2.92 Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 0.01 0.01 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment - (0.08 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 1.11

(1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2021 period presented consist of operations opened from 2019 through 2021. The newly opened facilities for the 2020 period presented consist of operations opened from 2018 through 2020. For both of the periods presented, one memory care facility was opened during these years.

