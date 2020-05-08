NHC Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled $256,124,000 compared to $248,285,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 3.2%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the reported GAAP net loss attributable to NHC was $26,852,000 compared to a GAAP net income attributable to NHC of $21,269,000 for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $17,070,000 compared to $16,951,000 for the first quarter of 2019 (*). For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the reported GAAP diluted loss per share was $1.76, with the adjusted diluted earnings per share being a positive $1.11 (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,513 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 25 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenues: Net patient revenues $ 244,095 $ 236,111 Other revenues 12,029 12,174 Net operating revenues 256,124 248,285 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 147,469 141,388 Other operating 71,668 69,432 Facility rent 10,332 10,238 Depreciation and amortization 10,438 10,517 Interest 412 926 Total costs and expenses 240,319 232,501 Income from operations 15,805 15,784 Non-operating income 8,146 6,001 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities (60,392 ) 6,838 Income/(loss) before income taxes (36,441 ) 28,623 Income tax (provision)/benefit 9,625 (7,392 ) Net income/(loss) (26,816 ) 21,231 (Income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (36 ) 38 Net income/(loss) attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ (26,852 ) $ 21,269 Net income/(loss) per common share Basic $ (1.76 ) $ 1.39 Diluted $ (1.76 ) $ 1.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,294,777 15,256,189 Diluted 15,294,777 15,324,125 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.50 Balance Sheet Data March 31 Dec. 31 (in thousands) 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable equity securities $ 161,553 $ 202,787 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities 162,499 158,082 Current assets 306,682 341,053 Property and equipment, net 540,620 535,430 Total assets 1,256,307 1,286,648 Current liabilities 217,982 194,763 NHC stockholders' equity 742,562 778,593

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 506.02 $ 461.50 Managed Care 402.78 395.50 Medicaid 201.09 195.89 Private Pay and Other 251.61 245.76 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 279.07 $ 272.40 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 105,543 112,854 Managed Care 61,556 62,427 Medicaid 344,526 318,286 Private Pay and Other 171,307 175,356 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 682,932 668,923 The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 (unaudited) Net income/(loss) attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ (26,852 ) $ 21,269 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities 60,392 (6,838 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 203 595 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment (1,707 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 466 424 Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments (15,432 ) 1,501 Non-GAAP Net income $ 17,070 $ 16,951 GAAP diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ (1.76 ) $ 1.39 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities 2.92 (0.33 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 0.01 0.03 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment (0.08 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.11 (1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2020 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2018 through 2020 (one memory care facility). The newly opened facilities for the 2019 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2017 through 2019 (one skilled nursing facility, two assisted living facilities, and one memory care facility).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005076/en/