<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.08.2019 11:16:00

NHC Announces $25 Million Stock Repurchase Program

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), announces that its Board of Directors, at a regularly scheduled meeting, has authorized a new stock repurchase program. The program will allow for repurchases of up to $25 million of its common stock. The new stock repurchase plan will begin September 1, 2019 and will expire on August 31, 2020. The stock repurchase plan replaces the stock repurchase plan previously approved by the Board of Directors on August 9, 2018. Repurchases may be made under the previous plan until August 31, 2019.

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its common stock from time to time, in amounts and at prices the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions and other considerations. The Company’s repurchases may be executed using open market purchases, privately negotiated agreements or other transactions. The Company intends to fund repurchases under the new stock repurchase program from cash on hand, available borrowings or proceeds from potential debt or other capital market sources. The stock repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The Company will provide an update regarding any purchases made pursuant to the stock repurchase program each time it reports its results of operations.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Georg Fischer AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG 48927402 69.00 % 8.30 %
Alphabet Inc. (C) / Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 48927403 59.00 % 8.20 %
Logitech International SA / Sunrise Communications AG 48927404 69.00 % 7.80 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,510 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 26 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, and 36 homecare programs. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu National Healthcare CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu National Healthcare CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Bayer – war das der Befreiungsschlag?
09:22
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
08:58
SMI trotzt weiter dem schwierigen Marktumfeld
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Wichtige Unterstützung erreicht / Swiss Life – An der 500,00 CHF-Marke gescheitert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Aktien in diesem Artikel

National Healthcare CorpShs 83.39 -0.37% National Healthcare CorpShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
ams schlägt OSRAM neues Übernahmeangebot vor - OSRAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch, ams-Papiere im Sinkflug
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: ABB ernennt Björn Rosengren zum neuen Konzernchef - Grossaktionär Investor zufrieden
Eskalation in Hongkong zwingt US-Börsen in die Knie -- SMI und DAX gehen nahe der Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Falsche Behauptungen? Tesla-Chef Elon Musk darf Model 3 nicht "sicherstes Auto" nennen
Argentinischer Peso bricht nach Vorwahl ein
Ausblick Swiss Life: Das erwarten Analysten von den Halbjahreszahlen
Apple und Eli Lilly: Wearables könnten schon bald Demenzanzeichen erkennen
Bank of America: Wieso die Ölpreise abstürzen werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krisensorgen belasten: SMI tiefer -- DAX in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Geopolitische Unruhen und Konflikte trüben die Börsenstimmung: Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es bergab. In Asien verbuchten die Indizes Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB