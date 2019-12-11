+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 12:30:00

NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announced today that it will attend the Wells Fargo 18th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium in New York, New York, on December 11 and 12, 2019. Members of NGL’s management team will be participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community at the conference.

NGL’s slide presentation referenced at the Conference is available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the "Presentations” sub-tab under the "Investor Relations” section.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verliert -- DAX freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Asien zogen schlussendlich mehrheitlich an.

