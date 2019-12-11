|
11.12.2019 12:30:00
NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announced today that it will attend the Wells Fargo 18th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium in New York, New York, on December 11 and 12, 2019. Members of NGL’s management team will be participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community at the conference.
NGL’s slide presentation referenced at the Conference is available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the "Presentations” sub-tab under the "Investor Relations” section.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|51176388
|50.00 %
|8.60 %
|Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft
|51176389
|65.00 %
|8.00 %
|Credit Suisse Group N / Partners Group Hldg. AG / UBS Group AG
|51176390
|69.00 %
|7.80 %
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with four primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics and refined products/renewables. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005371/en/
Nachrichten zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.19
|Ausblick: NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.05.19
|Ausblick: NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.19
|Ausblick: NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.18
|Ausblick: NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}