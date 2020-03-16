<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.03.2020 21:30:00

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution for Class B and Class C Preferred Units

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 to be paid to the holders of the Partnership’s 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units ("Class B Preferred Units”) and the 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units ("Class C Preferred Units”) in accordance with the terms outlined in NGL’s partnership agreement. Each of the Class B Preferred Units quarterly distribution of $0.5625 per unit and the Class C Preferred Units quarterly distribution of $0.60156 per unit will be made on April 15, 2020 to holders of record at the close of trading on March 31, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 52826598 69.00 % 13.00 %
Alphabet Inc. (C) / Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 52826587 59.00 % 10.00 %
Bayer / Sanofi-Aventis / Siemens 52826588 50.00 % 9.00 %

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with three primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics and liquids. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Analysen

14.08.18 NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12:30
Ölpreise weiter im freien Fall
10:21
Vontobel: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:40
Börsianer zwischen Panik und Hoffnung
09:00
Market Swings and Evolving Storylines
08:46
Es bleibt ungemütlich
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 3.13 2.72% NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Lufthansa holt bis zu 4'000 Urlauber zurück nach Deutschland
US-Notenbank lockert Geldpolitik massiv - Leitzins fast auf null gesenkt
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Diese WhatsApp-Features sollten Sie kennen
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
SMI knickt erneut ein - unter 8'000 Zählern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Cramer: Amazon-Aktien sind auch trotz Corona-Krise ein guter Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin: SMI erobert 8'000 Zähler zurück -- DAX schliesst unter 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow geht mit deutlichem Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt dämmte die anfangs herben Verluste im Verlauf ein. Der deutsche Leitindex erholte sich ebenfalls etwas. An der Wall Street lösten sich die Indizes zwar von ihren Tiefs, schlossen aber dennoch deutlich tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten ebenfalls deutliche Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB