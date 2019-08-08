NGL Energy Partners LP Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) ("NGL,” "our,” "we,” or the "Partnership”) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $8.0 million, compared to a net loss of $169.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights include:

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 was $86.8 million, which includes an $11.2 million loss related to our Refined Products and Renewables segment for the period, compared to $80.3 million for the first quarter of Fiscal 2019

Announced the sale of a significant portion of the Partnership’s Refined Products business for approximately $300 million, including equity consideration, inventory and net working capital, based on June 30, 2019 values and subject to actual values at closing

Closed the acquisition of the assets of Mesquite Disposals Unlimited, LLC ("Mesquite”) on July 2, 2019

Issued 1,800,000 of 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units for net proceeds of $42.6 million and $450 million of 7.500% Senior Notes Due 2026 for net proceeds of $442.1 million

Redeemed all $240 million of Class A Preferred Units at a total cost of $265.1 million plus accrued and unpaid distributions

Growth capital expenditures, including acquisitions and other investments, totaled approximately $214.7 million during the first fiscal quarter of Fiscal 2020, of which approximately $197.9 million related to investments in the Partnership’s Water Solutions segment

Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance target of $600 million remains unchanged

"With our accomplishments over the past several months, we continue to significantly improve the stability of cash flow and focus on our three core businesses,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. "Each of those core operating units is performing at or above our expectations while experiencing significant growth in our Water Solutions and Liquids platforms, as evidenced by our recent Mesquite disposal system and DCP terminal acquisitions. With the Refined Products transaction we announced this morning, we will reduce indebtedness and the volatility of our earnings.”

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA (in thousands) Crude Oil Logistics $ 33,802 $ 52,074 $ (99,738 ) $ 30,441 Liquids 8,484 12,413 2,623 10,841 Water Solutions 13,689 41,089 969 38,597 Refined Products and Renewables 5,920 (11,235 ) 29,022 3,763 Corporate and Other (15,342 ) (7,581 ) (17,430 ) (8,880 ) Discontinued Operations — — — 5,552 Total $ 46,553 $ 86,760 $ (84,554 ) $ 80,314

The tables included in this release reconcile operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for each of our operating segments.

Crude Oil Logistics

The Partnership’s Crude Oil Logistics segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $52.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $30.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 improved compared to the same quarter in Fiscal 2019 due to increased volumes on Grand Mesa Pipeline and improved marketing margins. Financial volumes on Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 133,000 barrels per day during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately 112,000 barrels per day in the prior year quarter.

Liquids

The Partnership’s Liquids segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $10.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This increase was driven by increased volumes and product margins, which were partially offset by lower commodity prices. The increase in overall volumes and margin is primarily attributable to our business development efforts and the March 2019 acquisition of terminals in the northeast from DCP Midstream, LP.

Total product margin per gallon was $0.047 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.031 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This increase was primarily the result of increased butane product margins due to increased volumes and margins on volumes sold into the export market through the newly acquired Chesapeake terminal, which were partially offset by decreasing propane prices over the quarter.

Propane volumes increased by approximately 11.5 million gallons, or 4.9%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Butane volumes increased by approximately 29.5 million gallons, or 26.1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Other Liquids volumes increased by approximately 2.3 million gallons, or 1.9%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Water Solutions

The Partnership’s Water Solutions segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $38.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Partnership processed approximately 849,000 barrels of wastewater per day during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a 7.7% decrease when compared to approximately 920,000 barrels of wastewater per day during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in volumes is due to the sale of our Bakken and South Pecos water disposal businesses during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, which was partially offset by wastewater processed at facilities acquired from acquisitions and newly developed facilities. On July 2, 2019, we closed the acquisition of the assets of Mesquite, which are expected to generate $110.0 million - $120.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA over the next year.

Revenues from recovered hydrocarbons, including the impact from skim oil hedges, totaled $17.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $10.8 million from the prior year period. Skim oil volumes were lower primarily as a result of the sale of our Bakken and South Pecos water disposal businesses.

Refined Products and Renewables

The Partnership’s Refined Products and Renewables segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $(11.2) million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $3.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were negatively impacted by lower inventory valuations resulting from lower Gulf Coast gasoline and diesel prices. The segment was also impacted by negative ethanol margins as a result of volatility in ethanol prices during the period.

Refined product barrels sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled approximately 68.2 million barrels, an increase of approximately 15.7 million barrels compared to the same period in the prior year due to an increase in bulk sales volumes. Renewables barrels sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled approximately 0.8 million, which was slightly lower than the same period in the prior year.

The Partnership announced a sale of a portion of this operating segment for approximately $300 million, which is expected to close by September 30, 2019. Based on this transaction and the results to date, the Partnership is adjusting its Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA range for this segment to $15 million to $30 million.

Corporate and Other

Adjusted EBITDA for Corporate and Other was $(7.6) million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $(8.9) million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The reduction in costs was due primarily to legal costs related to certain litigation matters that were resolved or litigated in Fiscal 2019.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total debt outstanding, excluding working capital borrowings, was $1.693 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $1.265 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $427.8 million which primarily relates to the redemption of the Class A Preferred Units and growth capital expenditures during the period. The Partnership’s Leverage Ratio (as defined in our Credit Agreement) was approximately 3.47x at June 30, 2019. On April 2, 2019, the Partnership issued 1,800,000 of 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units for net proceeds of $42.6 million and issued $450 million of 7.500% Senior Notes Due 2026 for net proceeds of $442.1 million. Net proceeds from the issuances were used to repay indebtedness under the Partnership’s revolving credit facility, a portion of which was re-borrowed to redeem all $240 million of the Class A Preferred Units at a total cost of $265.1 million, plus accrued and unpaid distributions.

Working capital borrowings totaled $895.0 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $896.0 million at March 31, 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million. Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $495.7 million as of June 30, 2019.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands, except unit amounts) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,501 $ 18,572 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,653 and $4,366, respectively 911,982 1,162,919 Accounts receivable-affiliates 11,507 12,867 Inventories 519,603 463,143 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 178,695 155,172 Total current assets 1,649,288 1,812,673 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $442,868 and $420,362, respectively 2,015,518 1,844,493 GOODWILL 1,153,029 1,145,861 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $555,307 and $524,257, respectively 931,709 938,335 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 1,585 1,127 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 518,035 — OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 125,741 160,004 Total assets $ 6,394,905 $ 5,902,493 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 814,141 $ 964,665 Accounts payable-affiliates 23,071 28,469 Accrued expenses and other payables 214,243 248,450 Advance payments received from customers 28,313 8,921 Current maturities of long-term debt 649 648 Operating lease obligations 77,021 — Total current liabilities 1,157,438 1,251,153 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $19,025 and $12,008, respectively, and current maturities 2,586,954 2,160,133 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 439,083 — OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 61,165 63,575 CLASS A 10.75% CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS, 0 and 19,942,169 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively — 149,814 EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 126,093 and 124,633 notional units, respectively (50,773 ) (50,603 ) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 125,966,868 and 124,508,497 common units issued and outstanding, respectively 1,897,407 2,067,197 Class B preferred limited partners, 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 202,731 202,731 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 0 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,638 — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (218 ) (255 ) Noncontrolling interests 58,480 58,748 Total equity 2,150,265 2,277,818 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,394,905 $ 5,902,493

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 REVENUES: Crude Oil Logistics $ 716,160 $ 783,830 Water Solutions 71,783 76,145 Liquids 347,647 459,897 Refined Products and Renewables 5,502,046 4,524,407 Other 255 155 Total Revenues 6,637,891 5,844,434 COST OF SALES: Crude Oil Logistics 649,240 748,245 Water Solutions (2,807 ) 14,269 Liquids 317,352 440,515 Refined Products and Renewables 5,489,217 4,492,858 Other 465 269 Total Cost of Sales 6,453,467 5,696,156 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 64,267 56,262 General and administrative 20,363 22,390 Depreciation and amortization 54,208 52,045 (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (967 ) 101,335 Revaluation of liabilities — 800 Operating Income (Loss) 46,553 (84,554 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 8 219 Interest expense (39,908 ) (46,268 ) Loss on early extinguishment of liabilities, net — (137 ) Other income (expense), net 1,075 (33,742 ) Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 7,728 (164,482 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 311 (651 ) Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations 8,039 (165,133 ) Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax — (4,156 ) Net Income (Loss) 8,039 (169,289 ) LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 268 345 LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS — 398 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ 8,307 $ (168,546 ) NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (121,068 ) $ (184,794 ) NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ — $ (3,754 ) NET LOSS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (121,068 ) $ (188,548 ) BASIC LOSS PER COMMON UNIT Loss From Continuing Operations $ (0.96 ) $ (1.52 ) Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax — (0.03 ) Net Loss $ (0.96 ) $ (1.55 ) DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON UNIT Loss From Continuing Operations $ (0.96 ) $ (1.52 ) Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax — (0.03 ) Net Loss $ (0.96 ) $ (1.55 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 125,886,738 121,544,421 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 125,886,738 121,544,421

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL’s net income (loss) to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 8,039 $ (169,289 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 268 345 Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — 398 Net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP 8,307 (168,546 ) Interest expense 39,910 46,412 Income tax (benefit) expense (311 ) 651 Depreciation and amortization 54,844 61,575 EBITDA 102,750 (59,908 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (3,474 ) 18,953 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) (19,746 ) (24,602 ) Lower of cost or market adjustments (918 ) (413 ) (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (967 ) 101,343 Loss on early extinguishment of liabilities, net — 137 Equity-based compensation expense (2) 3,701 5,511 Acquisition expense (3) 2,091 1,252 Revaluation of liabilities (4) — 800 Gavilon legal matter settlement (5) — 35,000 Other (6) 3,323 2,241 Adjusted EBITDA 86,760 80,314 Less: Cash interest expense (7) 37,775 43,840 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (311 ) 651 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 16,929 12,390 Distributable Cash Flow $ 32,367 $ 23,433

_________

(1) Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of NGL’s Refined Products and Renewables segment at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a further discussion. (2) Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted. (3) Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions, including amounts accrued related to the LCT Capital, LLC legal matter (as discussed in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019), partially offset by reimbursement for certain legal costs incurred in prior periods. (4) Amounts represent the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment. (5) Represents the accrual for the estimated cost of the settlement of the Gavilon legal matter (see the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019). We have excluded this amount from Adjusted EBITDA as it relates to transactions that occurred prior to our acquisition of Gavilon LLC in December 2013. (6) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2019 represents non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations. Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2018 represents non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, certain expenses related to discontinued operations, unrealized loss on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations. (7) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Crude Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids Refined

Products

and

Renewables Corporate

and

Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 33,802 $ 13,689 $ 8,484 $ 5,920 $ (15,342 ) $ 46,553 Depreciation and amortization 17,585 28,071 7,229 580 743 54,208 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 23 1,348 — 1,371 Net unrealized gains on derivatives (1,858 ) (167 ) (1,449 ) — — (3,474 ) Inventory valuation adjustment — — — (19,746 ) — (19,746 ) Lower of cost or market adjustments — — (1,508 ) 590 — (918 ) (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (616 ) (589 ) (3 ) — 241 (967 ) Equity-based compensation expense — — — — 3,701 3,701 Acquisition expense — 20 — — 2,071 2,091 Other (expense) income, net (4 ) — 12 73 994 1,075 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — — 4 — 11 15 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (75 ) (397 ) — — (472 ) Other 3,165 140 18 — — 3,323 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,074 $ 41,089 $ 12,413 $ (11,235 ) $ (7,581 ) $ 86,760

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Crude Oil

Logistics Water

Solutions Liquids Refined

Products

and

Renewables Corporate

and

Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated (in thousands) Operating (loss) income $ (99,738 ) $ 969 $ 2,623 $ 29,022 $ (17,430 ) $ — $ (84,554 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,229 25,309 6,468 321 718 — 52,045 Amortization recorded to cost of sales 80 — 37 1,348 — — 1,465 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 7,412 9,110 2,337 — — — 18,859 Inventory valuation adjustment — — — (24,602 ) — — (24,602 ) Lower of cost or market adjustments — — (504 ) 91 — — (413 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 101,894 2,475 (10 ) (3,026 ) 2 — 101,335 Equity-based compensation expense — — — — 5,511 — 5,511 Acquisition expense — — 160 — 1,136 — 1,296 Other income (expense), net 14 — 35 (17 ) (33,774 ) — (33,742 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities — (54 ) — 476 (43 ) — 379 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest — (112 ) (322 ) — — — (434 ) Revaluation of liabilities — 800 — — — — 800 Gavilon legal matter settlement — — — — 35,000 — 35,000 Other 1,550 100 17 150 — — 1,817 Discontinued operations — — — — — 5,552 5,552 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,441 $ 38,597 $ 10,841 $ 3,763 $ (8,880 ) $ 5,552 $ 80,314

OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per day amounts) Crude Oil Logistics: Crude oil sold (barrels) 11,291 11,225 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 11,789 9,987 Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,232 6,371 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 1,125 1,164 Water Solutions: Wastewater processed (barrels per day) Permian Basin 399,629 421,535 Eagle Ford Basin 267,244 279,184 DJ Basin 169,620 136,115 Other Basins 12,394 83,038 Total 848,887 919,872 Solids processed (barrels per day) 5,442 5,899 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 2,860 3,615 Liquids: Propane sold (gallons) 245,267 233,786 Butane sold (gallons) 142,479 113,025 Other products sold (gallons) 119,258 116,985 Liquids storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1) 397,343 438,968 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 76,012 62,816 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 53,219 54,577 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 8,363 6,357 Refined Products and Renewables: Gasoline sold (barrels) 54,400 40,738 Diesel sold (barrels) 13,837 11,777 Ethanol sold (barrels) 679 544 Biodiesel sold (barrels) 163 328 Refined Products and Renewables storage capacity - leased (barrels) (1) 9,845 9,523 Gasoline inventory (barrels) (1) 2,383 3,323 Diesel inventory (barrels) (1) 1,857 965 Ethanol inventory (barrels) (1) 1,796 714 Biodiesel inventory (barrels) (1) 224 165

_________

(1) Information is presented as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

