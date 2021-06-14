NFTMUSIC.AI: The Breakthrough Utility Token for the Music Industry

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTMUSIC.AI have released details of a new platform which enables artists the ability to control digital content using smart contracts and blockchain.

The growth of the internet and mobile era has opened an entirely new world for creatives. While it has empowered the music industry and given it new grounds to profit from, there are still inherent uncertainties such as illegal downloads and underpaid royalties.

As the viability of the music industry in the 21st century comes under question, NFTMUSIC.AI's mission is to create an ecosystem that safeguards all the content that everyday musicians and content creators develop, and to prevent the fruit of their labor from being taken advantage of. NFTMUSIC.AI aims to change the landscape of the music industry by empowering artists in the industry through their content, and move the musical culture forward as they do so.

"Musicians and artists have limited ways of monetizing and keeping track of their original compositions and performances because they still get ripped off their royalties somehow," says Founder, Leon Lim. He continued:

"We built NFTMUSIC.AI to empower them to do what they do best, while using technology to solve these complex tracking and monetization problems."

The opportunities offered by blockchain technology have enabled NFTMUSIC.AI to re-think how the music industry operates. Harnessing the power of blockchain technology, they believe that it can improve upon the current limitations of digital music distribution and create an ecosystem that will support musicians in gaining proper compensation for their work.

Building MUSETTE: A Revolutionary and Disruptive Platform

To conquer these challenges, NFTMUSIC.AI is developing a blockchain-based ecosystem that rewards musicians and streamlines the music licensing process.

1. MUSETTE Live Streaming App

NFTMUSIC.AI is developing their own live streaming app, MUSETTE, which is scheduled to launch in June 2021. MUSETTE will be the stage for the world's most amazing and talented musicians to share their love for cultivated music. The app will serve as a connection between listeners and content creators in hopes of inspiring a new generation of musicians; nurtured in an environment which encourages creativity, culture, values, discipline and greatness.

2. MUSETTE NFT Platform

NFTMUSIC.AI is building a bridge between art and mankind. The MUSETTE NFT Platform makes it seamless for creators and musicians to register, sell, and buy unique works on the decentralized web. Creators can upload their creations and put them up for sale. By using smart contracts on the blockchain network, they will be able to securely prove ownership of their digital content, thereby keeping its authenticity and preventing duplication or theft. The platform also empowers creators to set their own royalties and claim a portion of the resale value should their work get resold in the future. Never in the history of mankind has this been possible, until now.

Future Plans for Mass Adoption

NFTMUSIC.AI has created a well-defined yet aggressive and organized roadmap for the year. Being an ongoing project for less than a month, NFTMUSIC.AI has accomplished many milestones, with more to come. The team is currently building the MUSETTE platforms and rolling out marketing campaigns.

$MUSIC: The Utility Token for NFTMUSIC.AI

MUSIC is a deflationary BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Holders will be able to use the MUSIC token to buy and sell creations to show support for their favourite creator on the MUSETTE NFT Platform. MUSIC is available for trading on PancakeSwap.

About NFTMUSIC.AI

NFTMUSIC.AI is a music ecosystem created to help musicians and creators share and trade their digital content with minimal hassle, while gaining proper compensation for their work. It is backed by MRC Ventures, a venture builder company based in Singapore.

