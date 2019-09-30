NFTE Welcomes New President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFTE (Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship), a global educational nonprofit focused on activating the entrepreneurial mindset and building startup skills in young people from underserved communities, announced it has named Dr. J.D. LaRock as the organization's new president and chief executive officer effective September 30, 2019. Reaching more than 100,000 students annually, NFTE works with schools and community partners across the country through its nationwide network to teach entrepreneurial skills that prepare young people to thrive in today's job market. Each October, NFTE hosts the National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, a business plan/pitch competition that gives young entrepreneurs an opportunity to win seed capital to grow a startup or pursue educational goals. This year's Challenge, presented by the Citi Foundation and EY with support from PayPal, will be held in New York City on October 16.

A respected educator, scholar, and policy expert, Dr. LaRock joins NFTE from the Commonwealth Corporation, Massachusetts' public-private state authority focused on workforce development and regional economic development. As president and CEO of Commonwealth, Dr. LaRock chaired Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's Commission on Digital Innovation and Lifelong Learning, producing a blueprint for innovative work-based learning models that garnered significant investment from major foundations. Previously, he served as a senior education advisor to the late U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, leading work on the renewal of the federal Higher Education Act, as well as passage of a law that provided $20 billion in new Pell Grants to college students. As education policy director for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, he helped author a K-12 education law that enabled turnarounds in low-performing school districts and helped the state win $250 million through the U.S. Department of Education's "Race to the Top" program.

"With his experience working at the intersection of workforce development and economic development, as well as his deep knowledge of educational policy, J.D. is extraordinarily well-positioned to lead NFTE," said Gus Harris, member of the NFTE Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Search Committee. "We're excited to welcome him on board this month and look forward to seeing NFTE continue to grow and thrive under his leadership."

For much of the past decade, Dr. LaRock has worked as a teacher, scholar, and university administrator focused on experiential learning, entrepreneurship, and the future of work. As chief of staff to the president of Northeastern University, he served on the leadership team that completed the institution's transformation from a commuter college to a top-ranked global research university. He has also served as Professor of the Practice of Law and Policy at Northeastern and as a Fellow with the Aspen Institute's Economic Opportunities program.

"At a time when inequality is growing and technology is changing the shape of work, NFTE's mission is more urgent than ever," said Dr. LaRock. "I'm excited to collaborate with our team and educators around the world to change young people's lives through the power of entrepreneurship education. And I'm thrilled to be meeting some of NFTE's most promising young entrepreneurs in my first days on the job, at our National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge."

Dr. LaRock grew up in Queens, New York, in a family of public school educators, and is a proud graduate of the city's public schools. He went on to earn his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate at Harvard University and his law degree at Georgetown University. He currently resides in Massachusetts with his wife Christina, a sign language interpreter, and their daughter Callie.

About NFTE

NFTE (Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship) is the leading educational nonprofit focused on teaching startup skills and activating the entrepreneurial mindset in young people from under-resourced communities. Research shows the entrepreneurial mindset—a set of skills including initiative, self-reliance, adaptability, creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, communication, and collaboration—leads to lifelong success. Empowered by the entrepreneurial mindset and equipped with the business and academic skills NFTE teaches, program alumni are prepared to thrive. NFTE works with schools and community partners across the U.S. through its nationwide network of program offices. Alliances with global youth development organizations bring NFTE programs to additional students internationally. NFTE reaches more than 100,000 young people annually and has served well over a million students since its founding. Learn more at nfte.com.

