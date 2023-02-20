SMI 11'280 0.2%  SPI 14'510 0.1%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'483 0.0%  Euro 0.9865 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'275 0.0%  Gold 1'844 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'971 1.9%  Dollar 0.9239 -0.1%  Öl 83.9 0.9% 
20.02.2023 14:00:00

NFTE, a Global Entrepreneurship Education Nonprofit, Announces World Series of Innovation Finalists

Winners will be announced in April

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) selected the top finalists in its World Series of Innovation (WSI), presented by Citi Foundation.

Finalists represent the top 10 teams in each of WSI’s 10 challenge categories. WSI encourages entrepreneurship and innovation in youth ages 13 to 24, prompting them to solve global challenges in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including climate change, environmental degradation and poverty.

There were 1,249 total submissions from 59 countries around the world. WSI invited participants to submit innovative solutions to unique challenges supported by Citi Foundation, Bank of the West, EY, Mary Kay, Mastercard, Maxar, MetLife Foundation, Link Logistics, ServiceNow, and Zuora. Each challenge’s first-, second-, and third-place teams will be announced in April. Prizes range from $300-$1,500.

By keeping this competition free and accessible for youth worldwide, NFTE upholds its vision of increasing equity in education for youth, regardless of their background.

"Our World Series of Innovation embodies what NFTE teaches every day in our classrooms and communities,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, President and CEO of NFTE. "By promoting an entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for advancing equity in society, WSI is proof of the power of our youth to create meaningful change. We were blown away by our participants this year and their ability to think critically and uniquely about some of the biggest challenges we face today, including environmental, economic, social and racial injustice. Innovation is critical for the development and betterment of our world and is an act of hope for a better future for the planet and generations to come.”

Finalists represent Bangladesh, Canada, India, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, Vietnam, and the United States (including California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia).

Among the ideas are Aqua Made, a U.S. team’s concept for decreasing the amount of household water usage by connecting faucets to a digital app; DyCon from Bangladesh, which tackles the large carbon footprint produced by cotton dyeing companies; and EduMaster from India, which aims to increase financial literacy rates in women by creating easily accessible, digital resources. Other projects include Sea Saver, an American team’s proposed product to remove oil from the ocean; Trinidad and Tobago’s Seaweed Solutions, which recycles seaweed to create sustainable material for construction; and Thailand’s Soilmate, a composting bin to decrease waste.

NFTE motivates youth to ignite their entrepreneurial mindset by thinking about real-world challenges. Doing so empowers future leaders outside of a traditional educational curriculum.

To learn more, visit nfte.com. Find a video about the WSI finalists at innovation.nfte.com. Direct media inquiries, including requests regarding the teams and their ideas, to Cecilia Apodaca at 970-237-0440 or cecilia@thetascgroup.com; or Denise Berkhalter at 917-281-4362 or marketing@nfte.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df72e287-a689-44da-a57b-5a8bf2617e2d


