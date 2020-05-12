+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
12.05.2020 01:35:00

NFP to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on May 15, 2020

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement and individual solutions, will post its first quarter 2020 earnings results the evening of May 14, 2020, to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the year-end results on May 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can request access to NFP earnings results and the conference call by contacting NFP at ir@nfp.com or 212.301.1088.

About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing customized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 6th largest US-based privately owned broker and 8th best place to work in insurance (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

 

SOURCE NFP

