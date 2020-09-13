+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
13.09.2020 20:35:00

NFL Network and DISH reach new multi-year carriage agreement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Media and DISH Network Corporation today announced that the two parties have reached a new carriage agreement for NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Distribution of both networks has been restored on DISH TV and SLING TV (as part of the Sling TV Blue package) in time for the first Sunday of the 2020 NFL regular season.

"We join millions of NFL fans who are thrilled to see NFL Network and NFL RedZone back on DISH and SLING TV in time for the 2020 NFL season," said Hans Schroeder, EVP and chief operating officer of NFL Media. "Our goal is to provide NFL fans everywhere the opportunity to view award-winning coverage of America's favorite sport and DISH and SLING TV are important partners in that mission."

"We're excited to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, most importantly our customers and NFL fans," said Andy LeCuyer, DISH's senior vice president of programming. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

Completion of the agreement provides DISH TV and SLING TV subscribers nationwide with the chance to tune into the very best of NFL programming around the 2020 NFL Season.

NFL Network brings year-round NFL content to fans including live exclusive games, popular live studio shows such as Good Morning FootballNFL GameDay MorningNFL Now and NFL Total Access, plus award-winning original content series such as NFL 360 and America's Game.

Hosted by Scott HansonNFL RedZone provides live coverage of all the best NFL action from across the country and every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL season. For more information on NFL RedZone, please visit NFL.com/redzone.

NFL content continues to dominate the media landscape. According to the Nielsen Company, 183 million people tuned into the 2019 NFL regular season representing 69 percent of all television homes and 59 percent of potential viewers in the U.S. NFL games accounted for 47 of the 50 most-watched TV shows among all programming in 2019.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfl-network-and-dish-reach-new-multi-year-carriage-agreement-301129753.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

