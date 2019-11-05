NFI Named a 2019 Top Green Fleet by Heavy Duty Trucking

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, was recently named a 2019 Top Green Fleet by Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) Magazine for the sixth year. The list identifies the top 25 companies that act as leaders in sustainability and is compiled based on fleets' long-term commitment to sustainability, as well as new initiatives.

Founded in 1932, NFI is a leader in sustainability and continually drives the industry forward in implementing green initiatives within its operations spanning North America. With a dedicated and drayage fleet made up of over 4,000 tractors and 9,700 trailers, NFI currently operates electric trucks, Near Zero compressed natural gas trucks fueled with renewable energy, and electric yard horse tractors.

NFI is partnered with innovative leaders in green transportation, and plans to have at least 40 electric vehicles in its operational fleet by mid 2020, including electric yard horse tractors. Most recently receiving the second of 10 Class 8 battery electric Freightliner eCascadias from Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA), the company is also implementing electric charging stations within its Southern California operations. Additionally, NFI is a member of the Volvo Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) program and will be adding 10 lithium battery powered forklifts, two electric yard tractors, and 10 automotive chargers in early 2020. NFI will also receive 25 Kalmar Ottawa Electric T2E Terminal Tractors early next year for use in its California distribution centers, which will replace company-owned diesel terminal tractors.

"As one of the first to incorporate electric vehicles into our operations, NFI continues to lead the industry in sustainability," said Bill Bliem, SVP of Fleet Services at NFI. "NFI is truly dedicated to continuous improvement and exploring new ways to create cleaner communities, reduce its carbon footprint, and operate more efficiently. It's exciting to be a part of an organization that is at the forefront of innovative equipment and technologies."

To further reduce its carbon footprint within its fleet, NFI utilizes low-rolling-resistance wide-based tires, battery powered Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), and aerodynamic facets. Recognized as a four-time award-winning EPA SmartWay Partner, the company was also named a SmartWay High Performer for the second time in August 2019. Additionally, NFI is a member of the Alternative Clean Transportation Expo High Volume Fleet Committee.

NFI operates approximately 50 million sq. ft. of distribution space, where it also emphasizes sustainability. Among the company's sustainable efforts within its warehouses are electric and propane-powered forklifts, lithium battery forklift demonstration units, robotic stretch wrapping, and extensive recycling programs. Additionally, NFI's real estate team strives to build all new construction to meet LEED standards to reduce environmental impact.

View the full list from HDT here.

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 11,300 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated and drayage fleet consists of over 4,000 tractors and 9,700 trailers. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, brokerage, global logistics, and commercial real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

