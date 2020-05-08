|
08.05.2020 19:04:00
NFI Announces Election Of Directors
WINNIPEG, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) The board of directors (the "Board") of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, is pleased to announce that the nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 20, 2020, were elected as Directors of NFI. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held at the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 7, 2020 are set out below.
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Phyllis Cochran
28,828,936
99.47
153,939
0.53
Larry Edwards
28,726,923
99.12
255,952
0.88
Adam Gray
27,020,363
93.23
1,962,512
6.77
Krystyna Hoeg
28,673,168
98.93
309,707
1.07
John Marinucci
28,821,584
99.44
161,291
0.56
Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes
28,649,033
98.85
333,842
1.15
Paul Soubry
28,859,436
99.57
123,439
0.43
The Honourable Brian Tobin
28,776,978
99.29
205,897
0.71
Katherine Winter
28,586,730
98.63
396,145
1.37
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About NFI
With 9,000 team members operating from 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and doubledeck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com.
SOURCE NFI Group Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlich aufwärts. Die Wall Street kann am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}