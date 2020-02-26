26.02.2020 12:00:00

NFCC Promotes Savings Benefits During America Saves Week

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) is proud to support America Saves WeekFebruary 24-29, 2020. America Saves provides an annual opportunity for organizations to promote good savings behavior and a chance for individuals to assess their own saving status. "As debt loads continue to increase for many Americans it is important that consumers remain focused on their savings goals," said Bruce McClary, spokesperson for the NFCC. "Having sufficient savings can help people break their dependency on debt and avoid the stress related to high interest and payments."

NFCC and member agencies are helping promote a culture of savings in a variety of ways including financial education workshops, social media, community events, and through one-on-one financial counseling. Each year, participating NFCC members encourage individuals to take the savings pledge by stating their goals and committing to build wealth over time. Everyone is encouraged to start by visiting the Take the Pledge page on the America Saves website.

While there are signs of improvement, Americans of all income levels can do more to grow their personal savings. Based on the results of the most recent NFCC Financial Literacy Survey, slightly more than one in four Americans say they are saving more compared to last year. "We are seeing clear signs of progress in the area of savings as fewer people say they are saving less than during the prior year," continued McClary. "the fact remains that the United States continues to rank below the top ten nations for personal savings as a percentage of GDP." According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the United States ranks 12th in the world as households are projected to save only 6.88% of their income in 2020.

America Saves was founded in 2001 to encourage non-saving Americans to save through a social marketing approach. Close to 1,000 nonprofit, government and corporate organizations – including many NFCC Member Agencies – in communities throughout the nation participate in America Saves Week and have successfully encouraged and assisted hundreds of thousands of savers through the years.

About NFCC
Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) is the nation's first and largest nonprofit dedicated to improving people's financial well-being. With a national network of member offices serving 50 states and Puerto Rico, our NFCC Certified Credit Counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, student loans, housing decisions and overall money management. Make one of the best financial decisions of your life. For expert guidance and advice, call (800) 388-2227 or visit http://www.nfcc.org today.

 

SOURCE National Foundation for Credit Counseling

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
USD/JPY – Pullback an den Support
08:45
Ausverkauf setzt sich fort
07:00
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extremer Verkaufsdruck / Swiss Life – Crash in vier Zügen
25.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
25.02.20
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
25.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Alcon-Aktie profitiert: Alcon steigert Umsatz und erfüllt Markterwartungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kramp-Karrenbauer gibt Merkel Jobgarantie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Krise: SMI mit herben Abgaben -- DAX deutlich unter Druck -- Indizes in Fernost schliessen im Minus
Auch am Mittwoch geht es sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt wieder steil bergab. In Asien setzten sich rote Vorzeichen durch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;