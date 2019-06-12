12.06.2019 12:05:00

NEXTracker Appoints Solar Industry Veteran Bruce Ledesma as President

FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTracker, a Flex Company, today announced the appointment of former board member and solar industry veteran Bruce Ledesma as company President. With this new role, NEXTracker is laying the foundation for further growth and building on its position as the No.1 global market share leader of solar tracker systems, a title it has held for four consecutive years. Ledesma complements NEXTracker's world-class executive team as the company expands its software and storage product lines, develops new business models and moves into new geographies. 

Bruce Ledesma, President, NEXTracker

Ledesma has a long and successful record of growing solar businesses through rapidly evolving market conditions. His executive-level solar and software experience with multi-billion dollar, publicly traded and private businesses includes Mosaic, SunPower Corp., PowerLight Corp. and Barra, Inc. 

"Bruce is one of the top executives I have worked with since I recruited him to PowerLight in 2003 and to NEXTracker's Board in 2013. Now is the perfect time to welcome Bruce to our executive team as we strengthen our software and digital service capabilities including TrueCapture and Digital O&M," said Dan Shugar, CEO at NEXTracker. "Bruce will play a critical role in helping us continue to scale and serve global customers."

"NEXTracker's future has never been brighter," Ledesma said. "I am excited to join the team and help drive growth for all NEXTracker stakeholders participating in our transition to a clean energy future. As we expand our offerings to include software-based services that complement our world-class tracking systems, our customers will reap economic and environmental rewards of the most efficient and technologically-advanced solar plants."

About NEXTracker     
NEXTracker, a Flex company, advances the power plant of the future with smart solar trackers, energy storage systems and TrueCapture™ advanced control software that yields additional energy, optimizes performance and reduces costs for project and plant owners. As the No. 1 tracker supplier worldwide with 19 GW delivered and under fulfillment, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering smart and connected energy systems for hundreds of projects across five continents. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has offices in Australia, India, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit NEXTracker.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

(PRNewsfoto/NEXTracker)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextracker-appoints-solar-industry-veteran-bruce-ledesma-as-president-300866145.html

SOURCE NEXTracker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
DAX-Future: Flagge nach oben verlassen
06:09
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Rücklauf einplanen / Nestlé – Lage spitzt sich zu
11.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer- und Pharmatitel mit üppigem Sicherheitspuffer
11.06.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
SMI tiefer -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
Wisekey-Aktie steigt: Sicherheitstechnologie kommt bei chinesischem Browser zum Einsatz
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
ABB-Aktie steigt: Artisan regt Aufspaltung von ABB an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI tiefer -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet am Mittwoch auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX weist negative Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich mit negativer Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB