NEXTracker Appoints Solar Industry Veteran Bruce Ledesma as President

FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTracker, a Flex Company, today announced the appointment of former board member and solar industry veteran Bruce Ledesma as company President. With this new role, NEXTracker is laying the foundation for further growth and building on its position as the No.1 global market share leader of solar tracker systems, a title it has held for four consecutive years. Ledesma complements NEXTracker's world-class executive team as the company expands its software and storage product lines, develops new business models and moves into new geographies.

Ledesma has a long and successful record of growing solar businesses through rapidly evolving market conditions. His executive-level solar and software experience with multi-billion dollar, publicly traded and private businesses includes Mosaic, SunPower Corp., PowerLight Corp. and Barra, Inc.

"Bruce is one of the top executives I have worked with since I recruited him to PowerLight in 2003 and to NEXTracker's Board in 2013. Now is the perfect time to welcome Bruce to our executive team as we strengthen our software and digital service capabilities including TrueCapture and Digital O&M," said Dan Shugar, CEO at NEXTracker. "Bruce will play a critical role in helping us continue to scale and serve global customers."

"NEXTracker's future has never been brighter," Ledesma said. "I am excited to join the team and help drive growth for all NEXTracker stakeholders participating in our transition to a clean energy future. As we expand our offerings to include software-based services that complement our world-class tracking systems, our customers will reap economic and environmental rewards of the most efficient and technologically-advanced solar plants."

About NEXTracker

NEXTracker, a Flex company, advances the power plant of the future with smart solar trackers, energy storage systems and TrueCapture™ advanced control software that yields additional energy, optimizes performance and reduces costs for project and plant owners. As the No. 1 tracker supplier worldwide with 19 GW delivered and under fulfillment, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering smart and connected energy systems for hundreds of projects across five continents. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has offices in Australia, India, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit NEXTracker.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

