Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’337 -1.1%  SPI 14’525 -1.3%  Dow 32’273 -1.9%  DAX 14’199 -1.7%  Euro 1.0413 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’724 -1.7%  Gold 1’848 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’579 0.0%  Dollar 0.9805 0.0%  Öl 122.9 -0.9% 
1 Aktie gratis

10.06.2022 00:09:00

NextGen Releases New Primary Election Exit Poll from Change Research Finding Voters Prioritize Action on Climate and the Environment As #1 Issue

Poll Shows 75% of Voters Want Urgent Action Addressing Climate Change

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a historically low-voter-turnout Primary Election, NextGen California is releasing results from a Change Research poll that was conducted over the 5 days leading up to and through Election Day of likely voters in California. The poll found that the #1 issue voters care about is addressing concerns about climate and the environment.

NextGen California

"It's clear that if we want voters to care about elections, we need to prioritize their concerns -- and climate and the environment rank at the top of that list," said Arnold Sowell Jr., Executive Director of NextGen California. "Three in four voters want the state to take action to address climate change in the immediate future or in the next few years. That's a clear signal to our state's leaders that the time to prioritize climate action is now – later is simply too late."

Currently, California Governor Gavin Newsom and the California State Legislature have proposed historic climate budget investments being made in the state budget.

NextGen California also this week launched a new million-dollar ad campaign expenditure to ensure that these expanded legislative proposals to invest in climate action are realized.

Below is a polling memo outlining the poll results from Change Research.

TO: Interested Parties
FR: Ben Greenfield and Tiara Stanley, Change Research
RE: Action on Climate and the Environment Rank As #1 Issue Motivating California Voters

A survey of 821 likely general election voters in California finds that climate is a top concern for voters in the state, and 75% of voters want the state to take action to fight climate change. California voters believe that it is urgent for the state to act on climate, with most saying that the state needs to move faster than it is currently moving. And as Governor Gavin Newsom enters his general election campaign, he could see a significant political boost from aggressive action, with many Democrats eager to see California act to address climate change.

75% of California voters want the state to act to address climate change

Three in four voters in California want the state to take action to address climate change, either immediately or in the next few years. Among Democrats, 84% say climate action must be immediate. 

Climate change is by far the most important issue for California Democrats

57% of Democratic voters indicated that climate and the environment were among their top three issues, twice as high as any other issue. Overall, 43% of California voters include climate and the environment in their top three – including 35% of independents who lean toward neither party and 20% of Republicans.

OTHER KEY FINDINGS:

  • 63% believe that Washington's failure to pass climate legislation makes it imperative for California to act.
  • Support for aggressive climate action is especially high among Latinx voters: climate and the environment were selected more than any other issue. Additionally, 75% of Latinx voters called climate action urgent.
  • California voters would prefer a candidate who prioritizes climate change over one who believes climate change is real but chooses instead to emphasize economic issues by an 18-point margin. Democrats would vote for the climate-focused candidate by a 91-9 margin. The descriptions were as follows:
    • Candidate A is supported by environmental groups and says one of her top priorities is taking action immediately on climate change, addressing wildfires, droughts, air pollution and getting more affordable, clean, renewable energy.
    • Candidate B is supported by oil and energy companies and says that, while she believes climate change is real, we should focus on keeping energy costs low and building the economy. 

A description of this survey's methodology can be seen here.

Contact: Milena Paez, milena.paez@nextgenpolicy.org

Urgency of Climate Action, Change Research

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextgen-releases-new-primary-election-exit-poll-from-change-research-finding-voters-prioritize-action-on-climate-and-the-environment-as-1-issue-301565444.html

SOURCE NextGen California

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Sensirion Holding AG
09.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09.06.22 Weekly-Hits: Cloud Computing – Ungebrochener Trend zur“Wolke“ / BASF – Chemieriese bleibt hoffnungsvoll
09.06.22 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise setzen Rally fort
09.06.22 SMI gibt weiter nach
09.06.22 Schaeffler forciert Brennstoffzellen-Kooperation
03.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’786.93 19.58 TSSMOU
Short 12’175.73 11.71 TSSMBU
Short 12’471.63 8.94 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’336.57 09.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’912.72 19.75 OSSM3U
Long 10’536.93 11.95 S1AMIU
Long 10’150.20 8.54 OSSMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen gehen mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- SMI zum Handelsschluss tiefer -- DAX letztendlich mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Roche-Aktie schiesst schwächer: FDA lässt CGP-Test als Begleitdiagnostikum für Rozlytrek zu - Genehmigung der EU-Kommission für Therapie mit Tecentriq
Absturz eines Pennystock-Börsenstars: Relief Therapeutics-Aktie - Anleger haben sich verzockt
EZB will Leitzins im Juli anheben - Ende der Netto-Anleihekäufe
Dogecoin-Gründer Jackson Palmer übt Kritik an Bitcoin & Co. und erwartet leidvollen "Krypto-Winter"
Credit Suisse-Aktien letztendlich unter Druck: CS ernennt zwei neue Leiter für Immobilien im Asset Management
NIO-Aktie knickt ein: NIO-Quartalszahlen überzeugen nicht
Nach Buffetts Milliardenzukauf: So schätzen die Analysten die HP-Aktie ein
Dätwyler, V-Zug und Rieter mit Gewinnwarnungen: Welche Schweizer Werte sind die nächsten?
Darum fällt der Euro und nähert sich 1,06 US-Dollar - zum Franken kaum verändert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit