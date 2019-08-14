14.08.2019 00:18:00

Nextep Adds a Second Office in Houston

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its commitment to growth, Nextep expands its presence in the Houston market. With the addition of a second Houston office, Nextep is doubling its efforts and workforce in the area.

"Houston is a great place for our company to grow," said Brian Fayak, Nextep's founder and CEO. "As a technology-forward and business-friendly community, Houston is our ideal market. Our expansion allows us to partner with even more small and medium-sized businesses."

There's no denying Nextep's Texas roots — since the company's start, reaching Texas markets has been a priority. The growth of the state, paired with Nextep's innovative technology for small businesses, makes for the perfect partnership.

Nextep's technology platform allows its clients to manage their human resources, benefits and payroll needs in one place. With the launch of its mobile app this year, Nextep clients can now manage this info anytime, anywhere, on any device. Nextep is committed to bringing HR where you are through its innovative technology and humanized customer support.

With an already successful office in Houston, Nextep's team is knowledgeable and invested in the community. Thrilled by the expansion, Mathew Sparkman, the new regional sales manager in Houston, moved from Oklahoma to lead the new team.

"When we received the expansion announcement, I was immediately excited about the opportunity," said Sparkman. "Houston is such a great community for Nextep to expand its footprint and grow. I look forward to building the newest Nextep team in Houston."

Nextep is the second-longest tenured PEO in Texas, serving clients since the company began in 1997. With the growth of businesses in Houston, Nextep leadership knew opening a second office would allow the company to better serve Houston's people.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides small and mid-sized companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, which can help them become premier employers. With Nextep as a partner, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of the administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

Nextep, Inc.
1800 N. Interstate Dr.
Norman, OK 73072
www.nextep.com
Phone 888.811.5150
resources@nextep.com

Contact    
Christy Hrencher
Office 405,928,2318
chrencher@nextep.com

