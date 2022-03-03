SMI 11’668 -1.7%  SPI 14’768 -1.8%  Dow 33’802 -0.3%  DAX 13’727 -2.0%  Euro 1.0167 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’749 -1.9%  Gold 1’929 0.0%  Bitcoin 39’116 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9202 0.0%  Öl 112.8 -1.5% 
Leasinvest Real Estate SICAFI SCA Aktie [Valor: 828549 / ISIN: BE0003770840]
Leasinvest Real Estate SICAFI SCA
65.10 EUR -0.61%
NEXTENSA NV/SA: SHARES REPURCHASE

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies
and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between February 24, 2022 and March 2, 2022 included it has repurchased 4,340 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of € 65.67 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.

Detailed operations per day

DateNumber of sharesAverage price (€)Minimum price (€)Maximum price (€)Total price (€)
24/02/202240064.1564.0064.3025 660.00
25/02/202263965.5565.1066.4041 889.60
28/02/202280166.4666.0067.0053 234.20
01/03/20221 300 65.9465.6066.3085 728.40
02/03/20221 20065.4365.3065.6078 517.00
Total4 34065.67  285 029.20

Following the above transactions, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 31,007 (0.31% out of a total of 10,002,102 shares) as of 2 March 2022.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Michel Van Geyte,  
Chief Executive Officer
+32 3 238 98 77
michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 31/12/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion. Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d’Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. In addition, there is also a development pipeline in Belgium and Luxembourg of more than 300,000 m² of offices and residential real estate. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 651.1 million (value on 02/03/2022).



1 Cfr. Press release « Shares repurchase », dd. December 8, 2021.


Attachment


