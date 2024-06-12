Nextensa: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

PRESS RELEASE

Nextensa NV/SA : Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

In application of article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings, Nextensa (the 'Company') announces the following information following the capital increase in the context of the optional dividend, which will take place today.

As part of the optional dividend, 169,028 new shares will be issued for a total amount of EUR 7,454,134.80 (specifically, EUR 1,858,869.06 in capital and EUR 5,595,265.74 in issue premium).

Situation on 12 June 2024:

Total capital: EUR 111,856,017.40

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 10,171,130

Number of securities with double voting rights : 5,872,797





Total number of voting rights (= the denominator) : 16,043,927

On the basis of this information, the shareholders of the Company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the articles of association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.





Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 31/03/2024 was approximately € 1.3 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 445 M (value 31/03/2024).

