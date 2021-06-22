SMI 11’950 -0.4%  SPI 15’337 -0.3%  Dow 33’877 1.8%  DAX 15’571 -0.2%  Euro 1.0946 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’103 -0.2%  Gold 1’782 -0.1%  Bitcoin 28’961 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9205 0.3%  Öl 74.4 -0.6% 

Nexteer Suzhou Achieves International Quality Award

SUZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (Nexteer Suzhou) earns the Bronze Level Winner of the International Team Excellence Award (ITEA) in the 2021 World Conference on Quality & Improvement, the world's premier quality conference and competition.

Richard Feng, American Society of Quality (ASQ) Fellow and Deputy Regional Director of ASQ APAC Region, and Richard Wang, Chairman of ASQ Jiangsu Region, visited Nexteer APAC Technical Center to present the award to the Nexteer Suzhou team, while also participating in Nexteer's internal Culture of Quality Week activities.

"As a global leader in intuitive motion control, Nexteer's innovative steering and driveline products and technologies are safety-critical components. That is why quality is so important to us during production and during the rapid development of new innovations for the future of mobility." said Dr. David Fan, Global Vice President and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive, "Nexteer employees take great pride in owning quality in all they do by promoting, living and leading a culture of quality across our entire global organization."

In the 2021 ITEA competition, Nexteer Suzhou's "Scrap Rate Reduction of BEV Module Back Drive Test Stations" project team demonstrated a deep understanding of quality concepts, proficiency in quality technology, flexibility and maturity in usage of quality tools and methodology, and the implementation of effective quality processes. The Nexteer Suzhou team achieved the Bronze Level Award among the 18 teams from eight countries that were in the ITEA finals. This marks the second time that Nexteer Suzhou has been recognized with an ITEA award, as the Company won the ITEA Finalist Award in 2019.

"As the Oscars and Olympic Games in Quality, the selection of ITEA awards is rigorous," said Feng. "Nexteer Suzhou's project team demonstrated a deep understanding of quality and lean manufacturing and represented the top level of Quality and Improvement in China."

The ITEA award is hosted by ASQ and is the most authoritative quality award in the world. Since its establishment in 1985, more than 1,200 representative teams around the world have participated in the competition. ITEA has become the best platform for global enterprises and elite teams to demonstrate their outstanding operational capabilities, brand value and their capabilities in continuous improvement.

Richard Feng (first person from the right), ASQ Fellow and Deputy Regional Director of ASQ APAC Region, and Richard Wang (third person from the right), Chairman of ASQ Jiangsu Region, present the award to Dr. David Fan (second person from the right), Global Vice President and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive, and other Nexteer representatives.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

